* Dollar hits seven-year high vs yen, two-year high vs euro
* After BOJ, investors look for more ECB stimulus
* Activity data adds note of caution for investors
* Strong dollar hits oil, gold
(Updates prices)
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Nov 3 The dollar powered to a seven-year
peak against the yen and a two-year high against the euro on
Monday, extending gains on the Bank of Japan's latest stimulus
action and punishing oil and gold priced in the U.S. currency.
The BOJ's moves to lift growth and inflation bolstered
expectations the European Central Bank, which meets on Thursday,
would eventually resort to large-scale purchases of government
bond, driving benchmark euro zone yields lower.
However, data showing factories across the euro zone and
Asia generally lost momentum last month tempered investors'
mood, weighing on global stocks.
China's services sector grew at its slowest pace in nine
months, the National Bureau of Statistics said, as a cooling
property sector weighed on demand.
Another official purchasing managers' index survey on
Saturday showed factory activity in the world's second-largest
economy unexpectedly fell to a five-month low in October as
firms faced slowing orders and rising borrowing costs.
"The optimism created by the Bank of Japan by increasing
their purchase of quantitative assets has been hit by the
Chinese manufacturing data released today, which fell well short
of expectations," Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava
Trade, said.
Final euro zone manufacturing PMI data for October showed
activity picking up compared with September, though the final
figure was lower than an earlier flash estimate.
German manufacturing returned to modest growth but French
factory activity contracted faster than in September.
The U.S. ISM survey due later on Monday is forecast to show
manufacturing maintained a healthy expansion in October.
European shares fell, unwinding some of last week's sharp
gains. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.4 percent at 1200 GMT.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.6 percent, off a five-week high hit after
the BOJ on Friday expanded its huge stimulus spending in a stark
admission that growth and inflation had not picked up as
expected after a sales tax hike in April.
Tokyo stocks, which rose more than 4 percent on Friday,
were closed on Monday for a holiday.
Wall Street looked set to open flat to lower, according to
stock index futures. Both the Dow Jones Industrial
average and the S&P 500 saw record closing highs
on Friday.
STRONG DOLLAR
The dollar surged past 113 yen for the first time since
December 2007 and was last up 1.25 percent at 113.67 yen.
"The question is how high can we go," said Valentin Marinov,
head of European G10 currency strategy at Citi in London.
"The move on Friday was dominated by a yen sell-off across
the board, but any move higher from here in the near-tern
would depend on further dollar outperformance."
The euro hit a low of $1.2439, its weakest in more than two
years. It was last down 0.2 percent at $1.2496.
These moves helped push the dollar to highs not seen since
mid-2010 versus a basket of currencies.
The strong dollar and the Chinese data helped push Brent
crude prices lower, though it later recovered to just
above $86 a barrel.
Gold held close to four-year lows, also due to the
strength of the U.S. currency. It last traded at $1,173.00 an
ounce.
The Chinese numbers supported safe-haven German government
bonds. Ten-year German yields fell a basis point
to 0.842 percent.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Coe in Sydney, Blaise Robinson
in Paris, Jehn Geddie and Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)