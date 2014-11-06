* Euro touches two-year low after Draghi statement
* European stocks pullback from highs, Wall Street flat
* Dollar regains traction, oil remains under pressure
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 6 The euro slumped to a two-year
low and peripheral European government yields fell on Thursday
after ECB chief Mario Draghi reiterated plans to revive the
struggling euro zone economy by increasing the ECB's balance
sheet.
Stocks on world markets were mixed, with Wall Street little
changed a day ahead of the U.S. government's employment report
for October.
Markets had been unsettled ahead of the European Central
Bank's monthly policy meeting after Reuters reported that some
central bank governors who set ECB policy were unhappy about
Draghi's secretive approach and erratic communication.
But in a statement that strengthened the ECB's commitment to
re-inflate its balance sheet toward 3 trillion euros, its
crisis-era level, Draghi said disagreements were just part of
central bank policymaking.
His statement and the promise of another trillion euros of
easing sent the euro tumbling to just above $1.2396, the
lowest since August 2012, and pushed European stocks up
1 percent, though the surge was short-lived. They traded up 0.18
percent.
The euro pared its decline as investors looked for more
concrete measures from the central bank.
"It still seems as though the ECB is hemmed in by fiscal
policymakers who are reluctant to expand the monetary base
potentially and reform," said Jack Ablin, chief investment
officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.
"Draghi has sort of reached the end of his authority and his
open-mouth policy isn't working."
Yields on government bonds issued by Italy, Portugal and
France fell on the expectation that additional policy actions
will keep rates low. The yield on Germany's 10-year note
was modestly higher, rising to 0.83 percent.
U.S. stocks edged only slightly higher despite another round
of upbeat data on the labor market, as some disappointing
earnings held equities in check.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 38.79 points,
or 0.22 percent, to 17,523.32, the S&P 500 gained 2.15
points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,025.72 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 3.41 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,624.14.
The MSCI all-country world equity index was
off 0.21 percent.
The combination of Draghi's message and a bigger-than-
expected fall in the number of Americans applying for
unemployment benefits helped push the dollar near a
four-year high against a basket of major currencies.
The Bank of England also met on Thursday and left its record
low rates in place. There are signs the BoE is edging toward a
first post-crisis rate hike, but a recent slowing of economic
momentum has cooled expectations it will move soon.
The dollar's strength also continued to weigh on oil prices,
Brent oil, which has plunged nearly 30 percent from its high in
June, remained near a four-year low at 82.47 a barrel.
U.S. crude was down 1.3 percent at $77.64.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 6/32 in
price to yield 2.372 percent.
