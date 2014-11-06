* Euro touches two-year low after Draghi statement * European stocks pullback from highs, Wall Street flat * Dollar regains traction, oil remains under pressure (Updates to U.S. markets open, changes dateline; previous LONDON) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, Nov 6 The euro slumped to a two-year low and peripheral European government yields fell on Thursday after ECB chief Mario Draghi reiterated plans to revive the struggling euro zone economy by increasing the ECB's balance sheet. Stocks on world markets were mixed, with Wall Street little changed a day ahead of the U.S. government's employment report for October. Markets had been unsettled ahead of the European Central Bank's monthly policy meeting after Reuters reported that some central bank governors who set ECB policy were unhappy about Draghi's secretive approach and erratic communication. But in a statement that strengthened the ECB's commitment to re-inflate its balance sheet toward 3 trillion euros, its crisis-era level, Draghi said disagreements were just part of central bank policymaking. His statement and the promise of another trillion euros of easing sent the euro tumbling to just above $1.2396, the lowest since August 2012, and pushed European stocks up 1 percent, though the surge was short-lived. They traded up 0.18 percent. The euro pared its decline as investors looked for more concrete measures from the central bank. "It still seems as though the ECB is hemmed in by fiscal policymakers who are reluctant to expand the monetary base potentially and reform," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago. "Draghi has sort of reached the end of his authority and his open-mouth policy isn't working." Yields on government bonds issued by Italy, Portugal and France fell on the expectation that additional policy actions will keep rates low. The yield on Germany's 10-year note was modestly higher, rising to 0.83 percent. U.S. stocks edged only slightly higher despite another round of upbeat data on the labor market, as some disappointing earnings held equities in check. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 38.79 points, or 0.22 percent, to 17,523.32, the S&P 500 gained 2.15 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,025.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.41 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,624.14. The MSCI all-country world equity index was off 0.21 percent. The combination of Draghi's message and a bigger-than- expected fall in the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits helped push the dollar near a four-year high against a basket of major currencies. The Bank of England also met on Thursday and left its record low rates in place. There are signs the BoE is edging toward a first post-crisis rate hike, but a recent slowing of economic momentum has cooled expectations it will move soon. The dollar's strength also continued to weigh on oil prices, Brent oil, which has plunged nearly 30 percent from its high in June, remained near a four-year low at 82.47 a barrel. U.S. crude was down 1.3 percent at $77.64. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 6/32 in price to yield 2.372 percent. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler)