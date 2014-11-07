(Updates after rouble reacts to talk of central bank meeting)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 7 A deepening crisis of confidence
in the rouble dominated European financial markets on Friday,
with signs the head of Russia's central bank was discussing her
options helping the currency recover some of this week's more
than 10-percent slide.
As investors awaited monthly U.S. jobs data, European shares
saw choppy trade, with bank stocks falling back and miners and
metals firms improving. The FTSE Eurofirst index of leading
European shares was marginally lower, having given back
some early gains.
The rouble's collapse -- and the broader problems around
Ukraine and lower oil prices which it reflects -- are likely to
put yet more pressure on exports by European companies already
struggling with very poor demand at home.
With the currency battered by concerns about the conflict
with Ukraine and the tit-for-tat sanctions that have resulted,
Russia's central bank scaled back its support for the rouble
earlier this week.
Expectations the central bank might step strongly back into
the market after limiting intervention to $350 million daily
helped turn back the bulk of an initial 3-percent fall on
Friday. But the pressure remained.
"This is full-blown panic, with signs of a self-fulfilling
currency crisis," Dmitry Polevoy, chief Russia economist at ING
Bank in Moscow, said in a note.
"At such times, the central bank should intervene -- after
all, if this isn't a risk to financial stability, then what is?"
A source told Reuters that bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina
was holding a meeting but would not reveal more details.
President Vladimir Putin held talks with security chiefs on
Thursday over a "deterioration of the situation" in eastern
Ukraine after pro-Russian rebels there accused Kiev of launching
a new offensive in violation of a ceasefire.
The dollar was worth 47.23 roubles, having traded as high as
48.65 roubles earlier.
PAYROLLS
Asian stock markets edged down overnight ahead of the U.S.
employment numbers, due at 1330 GMT, while the euro recovered
marginally from around two-year lows hit after a European
Central Bank meeting on Thursday.
As European stock markets turned marginally lower, traders
cited unease over whether the ECB has the ability to do enough
to awaken an increasingly moribund economy.
The STOXX 600 Europe banks index was down 1.2 percent, with
France's Credit Agricole down 4 percent and National Bank of
Greece down 7 percent.
"Given the fact that we've had some weak results in terms of
loan growth at French banks, with loan growth even negative at
Credit Agricole, there are fears of a real slowdown
happening at these banks," said BESI analyst Shailesh
Raikundlia.
UK equities were the big outperformers, up 0.5 percent, with
the mining sector benefiting from a rebound.
Solid gains in U.S. employment are projected from the
numbers later on Friday, which could increase speculation the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in the middle of next
year. That continues to support expectations of a sustained
rally in the dollar, up for the third consecutive week.
"We are expecting a reading of 240,000 (new jobs) and
anything above that, in the region of 250,000 could send the
dollar higher," said Geoff Yu, currency strategist at UBS,
London.
The dollar bought 115.14 yen, not far from a fresh
seven-year peak of 115.52 touched overnight. The euro inched up
to $1.2402 after brushing a more than two-year low of
$1.2368. Brent crude recovered from earlier losses to
trade 0.2 percent higher at $83.09 a barrel, while U.S. crude
was up almost half a percent at $78.28.
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov in Moscow and Lionel
Laurent in London; Editing by Catherine Evans and John
Stonestreet)