By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 7 European shares slipped while Wall
Street looked set to open marginally higher after a monthly U.S.
non-farm payrolls report showed job creation solidly above
200,000 in October but shy of the 230-240,000 forecast by
analysts.
After a choppy run into the jobs numbers, the FTSE index of
leading European shares was marginally lower, hit by
losses for banking stocks that included an almost 4-percent fall
for French lender Credit Agricole.
Futures showed both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones
Industrial Average set to gain just under 0.2 percent on
opening. Analysts said the numbers were not enough to drive
markets higher but also clearly did not derail the U.S. economic
recovery.
"It's a slight miss on the headline numbers, but it's still
a good enough number for the markets to not be too concerned,"
said Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles Hanover Investments.
A deepening crisis of confidence in the rouble had
dominated morning talk on European markets, with signs the head
of Russia's central bank was discussing her options helping the
currency recover some of this week's more than 10-percent slide.
Expectations Russia's central bank might step strongly back
into the market after limiting intervention to $350 million
daily helped turn back the bulk of an initial 3-percent fall on
Friday. The dollar was worth 46.419 roubles, having traded as
high as 48.65 roubles earlier.
The dollar trimmed gains against the yen after the jobs
numbers to stand less than 0.1 percent higher on the day at
115.14 yen, compared to a seven-year peak of 115.52 hit
earlier this week. The euro still looked in trouble hitting a
two-year low of $1.2359.
