(Recasts after European markets turn lower, adds U.S. stocks)
* German, French markets fall back after early gains
* Asian stocks dip in wake of soft China data
* Crude oil up 1 percent after hitting four-year low
* Dollar/yen hits fresh 7-year high
* U.S. stocks to open flat to marginally lower
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 14 European stocks fell back on
Friday and U.S. stocks looked set to open flat after a mixed bag
of euro zone growth numbers that showed France and Germany
growing marginally but others like Italy still firmly in
recession.
Asian stocks had fallen earlier on the latest signs that
growth in China is also slowing and the European data confirmed
that the outlook for much of the world economy still looks much
shakier than for the United States.
Energy stocks were depressed as crude oil edged up from a
near four-year low hit in Asian time and the Russian rouble,
hammered in recent weeks as world oil prices fell, was down
almost 1 percent, testing record lows around 48 per dollar.
Germany's economy eked out growth of 0.1 percent on the
quarter, while France - generally seen as in deeper trouble than
its neighbour - grew by 0.3 percent, helping the euro zone as a
whole to grow 0.2 percent.
"The German number is slightly positive - in line with
expectations, but it's still soft," said Patrick Jacq, a rate
strategist at BNP Paribas in Paris.
"The (French) growth in Q3 is only driven by inventories.
It's just a one-off positive figure in a very weak environment
and therefore this is not something which could lead the market
to think that the economic situation is improving in France."
European shares fell 0.4 percent, with traders
saying a dip below an important technical barrier had helped
spur a slump in Frankfurt mid-morning.. France
performed better but was still 0.1 percent lower.
Telecom gear maker Nokia was among the big
losers, down 5.6 percent as traders cited disappointment with
the group's updated profit margin targets.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.2 percent, countered by a half-point
rise in Tokyo.
A Reuters poll showed Japanese companies overwhelmingly want
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to delay or scrap a planned tax
increase, a move expected to come along with a decision,
expected by many, to call a new election.
The yen, down more than 3 percent against a stronger dollar
this month, fell another half percent to a seven-year low of
116.385 yen per dollar.
"The argument is that delaying the sales tax hike means the
impulse to CPI inflation will start to drop," said Alvin Tan, a
currency strategist at French bank Societe Generale in London.
"If there's no additional sales tax hike, the impulse to
higher inflation starts to fade away quite rapidly. So in order
to push inflation higher, which is what everybody wants, you
need the currency to weaken a lot more."
NEW CHAPTER
The perception that the U.S. economy is faring better than
either Europe's or Japan's, and expectations that monetary
policy there will tighten next year as a result, has helped push
the dollar higher against both the euro and yen.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.2429, inching
back towards a two-year low of $1.2358 struck last Friday.
Oil edged up from an early four-year low below $77 a barrel,
still pressured by excess supply and scepticism that OPEC would
cut output at a meeting in two weeks.
The International Energy Agency, which usually refrains from
predicting oil prices, said in its monthly report that prices
could fall further in 2015 and pressure was building on OPEC to
cut supply.
"It is increasingly clear that we have begun a new chapter
in the history of the oil markets," the IEA, which advises the
United States and other industrialised countries, said.
"Barring any new supply disruption, downward price pressures
could build further in the first half of 2015."
Brent hit an intra-day low of $76.76 in Asian time
but had recovered to trade at $78.52 as of 1248 GMT.
Global benchmark Brent is down from $115 in June and has
dropped for eight weeks in a row, its longest weekly losing
streak since records began in 1988, based on Reuters data.
