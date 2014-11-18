* FTSEurofirst 300 up as PM Abe calls Japan election, delays
tax rise
* Yen falls to seven-year low against dollar
* German ZEW survey up for first time since Dec. 2013
* Draghi comments on Monday also support buoyant mood
* Performance more mixed in emerging markets
LONDON, Nov 18 European shares rose and bond
yields fell on Tuesday on hopes that a snap election and delayed
tax increase in Japan might lead to more economic stimulus
measures, which also knocked the yen to its lowest since 2007.
Investors were also cheered by a better-than-expected
reading of German investor and analyst sentiment, which pointed
to a more positive outlook for Europe's No. 1 economy.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's call for parliament to
be dissolved on Friday was widely expected and is seen
potentially bringing more measures to stimulate growth after the
Japanese economy unexpectedly slipped into recession. Abe also
said an unpopular sales tax rise would be delayed.
The yen fell to a seven-year low against the dollar after
Abe's comments, extending recent losses in the wake of fresh
stimulus measures announced by Japan's central bank at the end
of October. It slid to a six-year trough against the euro.
"This is positive for growth and supports the 'overweight'
position in Japanese equities we added to on weakness
yesterday," said Trevor Greetham, Director of Asset Allocation
at Fidelity Worldwide Investment.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 extended early
gains and was up 0.6 percent at 1,359.62 points at 1101 GMT.
Japan's Nikkei index had risen 2.2 percent after press reports
said Abe would call snap elections and delay the tax increase.
Investor sentiment was also buoyed by Germany's monthly ZEW
survey of analyst and investor sentiment, which rose in November
for the first time in almost a year, lifting hopes of an
improvement in Europe's biggest economy.
The euro rose to $1.253 and core euro zone bond yields
retreated after the survey, which added to positive sentiment
following comments from European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi
on Monday that he was ready to do more to fight deflation.
British inflation meanwhile picked up slightly in October
from a five-year low as fuel prices fell less strongly than a
year ago, although the Bank of England remains under little
pressure to start raising interest rates.
Indeed, fears over global growth, exacerbated by Japan's
unexpected third-quarter contraction, have kept the spotlight on
policymakers' capacity to do more to avert deflation.
Draghi's comments on Monday mainly reiterated a previous
stance that the ECB was ready to do more if inflation remained
too low for too long. That pushed euro zone bond yields a touch
lower, though the euro was slightly firmer against the dollar.
"We still have some spillover from yesterday's comments from
Mario Draghi," Bayerische Landesbank's chief strategist for
global interest rates Marius Daheim said.
The picture was more mixed in emerging markets. Stocks lost
ground and tracked Asian markets outside Japan, where the mood
had soured over downbeat Chinese house prices.
Dollar-denominated assets in Russia were up, bucking the trend.
Oil prices were firmer, with Brent crude up 21 cents
to $79.52 per barrel while U.S. crude rose to $75.97.
The airline sector, up recently thanks to falling oil
prices, was in focus after low-cost carrier easyJet said
it was positioned to deliver further growth.
Nigeria's naira fell to a new intraday low of 176.30 against
the dollar on Tuesday, with the central bank making no fresh
intervention to prop up the currency, dealers said.
