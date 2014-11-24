* Stocks inch higher after central bank boost to sentiment
* Sources say China ready to ease further after rate cut
* Euro near 28-mth trough as ECB's Draghi vows to fight
deflation
* Most Asian markets higher, Japan off on holiday
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 24 World stock markets ground their
way higher on Monday after a frenetic round of activity at
central banks in Asia and Europe showed they are willing to do
more to support economic growth and higher inflation.
European shares, which had their best day in a month on
Friday after the People's Bank of China cut interest rates,
edged higher still on Monday after sources told Reuters at the
weekend Beijing was ready to ease policy further to head off
slowing inflation.
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi also looked to be
clearing the way for the full-scale government bond buying
widely hoped for by financial market investors but opposed by
Germany's Bundesbank.
Germany's influential Ifo survey gave a more upbeat vision
of business sentiment than some other data in the past month,
boding better for growth but potentially complicating the policy
picture.
Jean-Louis Cussac, the head of Paris-based firm Perceval
Finance, said the market was currently driven by central banks.
"Fund managers have not been selling equities during the
recent pull-backs because of the 'ECB put': if the situation
worsens, the central bank is ready to take further steps," he
said. "The market remains volatile, and investors should be
cautious."
Shares in Shanghai hit three-year highs as the prospect of
further policy stimulus in China and Europe whetted risk
appetite globally. The euro steadied after nearing 28-month
lows.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose almost 2 percent
more on Monday, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan jumped 1.1 percent. Tokyo
was closed for a holiday.
"China's rate cut adds to the determination of global policy
makers to avoid deflation and support growth," said Shane
Oliver, head of investment strategy at fund manager AMP Capital
in Sydney.
"While U.S. quantitative easing may have ended, it's being
replaced by QE in Japan and Europe and rate cuts in China," he
added. "This in turn augurs well for shares and other growth
assets."
A handful of appearances by some of Draghi's colleagues may
offer more clarity on whether the ECB is in danger of delivering
stronger action.
The main measure of European bluechips gained 0.4 percent in
early trading, prodded higher by a rebound in Ifo's indicator of
business sentiment after six successive declines.
In commodity markets, oil edged down ahead of a key meeting
of OPEC on Thursday amid uncertainty on whether producers would
agree on a meaningful cut in output to support prices. Brent
fell 13 cents at $80.24 a barrel, while U.S. crude
9 cents to $76.42.
Gold was steady around $1,200 an ounce, as traders
cheered the prospect of more global stimulus.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)