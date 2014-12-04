* Europe shares slide, Wall Street subdued
* ECB says again to judge in early 2015 if more action
needed
* Prospect of comfortable Abe election win lifts Nikkei
* Dollar hits fresh 7-year high versus yen
* U.S. crude oil steadies at $70 a barrel
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Dec 4 The euro and bond yields in the
currency bloc spiked and shares stumbled on Thursday after the
European Central Bank stuck to its line that it will judge early
in 2015 whether more action is needed to revive the euro zone
economy.
Markets had been hoping for firmer details on if and when
the central bank will take the radical step of printing money to
buy government bonds, that countries like Germany have been
resisting.
President Mario Draghi said the ECB had been stepping up
technical preparations for new measures, and also said there was
no need for unanimity within the ECB to launch money-printing
quantitative easing, or QE.
But despite issuing new forecasts spelling out the euro
zone's deepening economic malaise, the central bank announced no
new immediate measures on Thursday.
European markets recoiled in disappointment
dropping over 1 percent, and the S&P 500 and Dow Jones
Industrial opened 0.1-0.2 percent lower, having
originally been expected to add slightly to Wesnesday's record
closes.
"He cut inflation and GDP estimates and postponed monetary
stimulus. It couldn't go worse than that," said Vincenzo Longo,
a strategist with IG in Milan.
The ECB is waiting to see the impact of measures it has
already lined up -- it hopes banks will mop up a new flood of
ultra-cheap loans next week -- and Draghi said on Thursday it
would review its options again "early next year".
The euro <EUR= >bounced almost a full cent back up to $1.24
at one point and yields of debt from the euro zone's indebted
southern states, but also core members like Germany, all climbed
briskly as investors reevaluated the timing of potential new
stimulus.
At the same time the dollar was also moving higher and after
flirting with the idea for most of the day broke through 120 yen
for the first time since July 2007 following some robust jobless
claims data. Non-farm payrolls are due on Friday.
Expectations of more stimulus from other global central
banks helped cushion to disappointment from the ECB.
Overnight in Asia, Chinese stocks took their
biggest leap in over two years as traders wagered Beijing will
continued cutting rates next year.
Signs that stimulus-happy Shinzo Abe's coalition was heading
for victory in Japan's upcoming elections meanwhile pushed the
Nikkei to a near 7-1/2 year high and left the yen tantalisingly
close to 120 yen to the dollar.
"There's activity in anticipation of extremely promising
conditions being born," said Hiroyuki Nakai, chief strategist at
Tokai Tokyo Research Center Co in Tokyo.
PUTIN POWER
As Wall Street opened, the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 23.18 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,889.44, the S&P
500 lost 3.74 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,070.59, and
the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.1 percent.
Elsewhere, battered oil prices steadied at just under $70 a
barrel after an overnight bounce and gold managed
to keep above $1,200 an ounce even as the dollar neared a
5-1/2-year high. Gold like most commodities is priced in
dollars.
The oil bounce had brought some temporary relief to Russia's
battered rouble but it resumed its slide after Vladimir
Putin blamed the West for "pure cynicism" over Ukraine.
There were clear hints, however, that he was ready to take
measures to prevent any further damage to the rouble which has
now lost almost 40 percent since June.
"I ask the central bank and the government to carry out
tough coordinated action to fight off the desire of the
so-called speculators to play on the fluctuations of the Russian
currency," he said.
"The authorities know who these speculators are and has
instruments to influence them. The time has come to use those
instruments."
