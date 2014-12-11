* European bourses resume slide as low loan demand boosts QE
bets
* Rouble hits new low, Russian stocks drop after 100 bps
rate hike
* Dollar starts to backslide again after some respite
* U.S. crude posts modest bounce after bruising fall
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Dec 11 A selloff in world stocks slowed
on Thursday as oil prices steadied at a five-year low and
lacklustre demand for virtually free ECB money stoked
expectations that the bank will have to resort to full-blown
quantitative easing.
Wall Street was expected to see a small bounce back after
recording its biggest fall since October on Wednesday. But
European markets were heading for a fourth day of losses as
political worries in Greece pummelled its stocks again.
There were concerns too about the effectiveness of European
Central Bank measures aimed at reviving the euro zone economy
and inflation.
Banks borrowed 130 billion euros of four-year loans in its
latest handout of cheap loans, taking barely more than half of
the total money that had been offered this year as the ECB tries
to kick start the region's economy.
Investors had seen it as a final throw of the dice before
deciding, probably early next year, if it will put aside
Germany's concerns and copy the approach of the U.S., Britain
and Japan and start buying government bonds.
"The bottom line is that the disappointing TLTRO (loan)
outcome has brought sovereign QE another step closer," said Nick
Kounis, head of macro and financial markets research at ABN
Amro.
"It now looks close to impossible for the ECB to achieve
anywhere near a trillion euro balance sheet expansion with its
existing measures."
European shares initially rose and the euro and
government bond yields in the most of the 18-country bloc fell
after the result, but the effects were quick to
wear off.
As the start of U.S. trading approached the pan-regional
FTSEurofirst was down 0.3 percent while the main stock
market in Athens had plunged another 7 percent to take
its losses for the week so far to an eye-watering 20 percent.
Oil prices in contrast saw some welcome relief,
rising 1 percent to just under $65 a barrel.
But after another sharp drop on Wednesday and more evidence
that Saudi Arabia, the world's top producer, is content to let
the slump continue, Middle Eastern stock markets took another
lurch lower.
Russia and the battered rouble was back in the firing
line too, hitting a new all-time low as a 100 basis point
interest rate hike by the central bank failed to quell fears
that the country is heading for a full-blown financial crisis.
The bank has now raised rates by a cumulative 500 basis
points this year. That is despite a sharp slowdown in economic
growth fuelled by worries about oil and Russia's deteriorating
relations with the West over Ukraine.
"There is no way this won't be impacting the banks and the
corporates," said UBS strategist Manik Narain. "They should send
a much more determined signal that they will do whatever it
takes, for as long as it takes."
DOLLAR DIPS, OIL STEADIES
Upbeat retail sales and jobless claims figures helped the
dollar against both the yen and the euro,
having earlier looked to be heading for its fourth straight day
in the red.
Despite the recent volatility displayed by the dollar, the
divergence in U.S. monetary policy from Europe and Japan could
continue to favour the greenback in the long term.
New Zealand's central bank governor said he expected to see
more central bank money printing next year than both the last
two years, despite the U.S. ending its efforts.
"There are question marks around Japan and certainly in
Europe," Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme Wheeler
told a media briefing.
The prospect of ECB QE next year kept German bond yields
pinned at record lows, though like stocks Greek
bonds remained in a tailspin as worries continued
that this week's move to bring forward a presidential vote could
backfire and bring the anti-bailout Syriza party to power.
Asian stocks had sagged overnight too following on from Wall
Street's tumble on Wednesday.
The volatile Shanghai Composite Index shed earlier
gains and fell 0.8 percent after regulators announced a flood of
IPO approvals, while Tokyo's Nikkei lost 1 percent,
pulling further back from 7-1/2 year highs hit on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Paul Carrel in Frankfurt; Editing by
Angus MacSwan, Crispian Balmer and Hugh Lawson)