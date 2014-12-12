* Brent crude on track for sharp weekly loss
* European stocks down, Wall Street set to open lower
* German 10-year bond yield at record low
(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 12 A relentless slide in crude
prices kept pressure on energy stocks and currencies exposed to
oil exports on Friday, dampening appetite for riskier assets and
encouraging investors to seek safety in core government bonds.
Brent crude dropped to a 5-1/2-year low of $62.75 a
barrel and was set for a weekly loss of more than 8 percent.
Falling oil prices have pushed up volatility
across asset classes.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index fell 1.6
percent, dragging down the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
which fell 1.4 percent and was on course for its
biggest weekly loss since May 2012. Political concerns over
Greece also hurt European stocks, though the Athens general
index edged higher after losing 20 percent in three days.
Wall Street looked set to open lower, according to stock
index futures .
The Norwegian crown, strongly linked to oil export revenues,
hit an 11-year low against the dollar, while the Canadian
dollar slumped to a 5-1/2 year trough against the greenback
. There was no end in sight for the decline of the
Russian rouble, which hit another record low.
"We're reaching a point where there's a risk of seeing
corporate and sovereign defaults in energy-producing countries,
which could revive global systemic risks," said Christophe
Donay, head of strategy at Pictet, which has $441 billion in
assets under management and custody.
Global crude prices have plunged in recent weeks on massive
oversupply, raising fears that deflation could hit economies
around the world.
A spate of Chinese data triggered more concern for
investors. Factory growth slowed more than expected last month
to its second-worst reading since the global financial crisis
and investment expansion hovered near a 13-year low.
CORE GOVERNMENT BOND YIELDS FALL
All those concerns about deflation and slowing output helped
inflows into ultra-safe German government bonds.
German 10-year yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- dipped
to a record low of 0.637 percent. Yields moved lower
after weak demand for the European Central Bank's cheap bank
loans on Thursday highlighted the problems it faces in inflating
its balance sheet towards its intended 3 trillion euro target.
Earlier, Japan's Nikkei stock average ended up 0.7
percent, extending gains as robust U.S. retail sales data lifted
exporter shares, but they still managed to book a loss of 3.1
percent for the week.
One potential risk to the U.S. economy was reduced, at least
temporarily, as the Senate approved a two-day extension of
government funding late on Thursday to stave off shutdowns of
federal agencies that otherwise would have begun at midnight.
Spot gold slipped about 0.5 percent to $1,222.10 an
ounce, though it was still on track for a gain of over 2 percent
for a week in which it reached a seven-week high, on Wednesday.
"Overall there is a feeling out there that traders are now
going defensive on their positions and this is weakening the
dollar, thereby adding some support to precious metals," Saxo
Bank's head of commodity research Ole Hansen said.
(Additional reporting by Adam Rose, A. Ananthalakshmi, John
Geddie, Blaise Robinson and Jan Harvey)