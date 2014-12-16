* Rouble down again after interest rates raised to 17
percent
* Moscow stock markets plunge, help drag Europe lower
* China data shows factory sector contraction
* Brent crude below $60 dollars a barrel
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Dec 16 A plunge in oil below $60 and the
failure of an emergency interest rate rise to stabilise Russia's
rouble sent another shock through global financial markets on
Tuesday, adding to a growing sense of crisis in a volatile end
to 2014.
Moscow's main stock exchanges fell by 5 and 9 percent
respectively and those in Europe's big
developed markets fell as much as half a percent in response.
Stock markets in Asia ended lower and the yen, one of
investors' last refuges in times of economic stress, rose almost
one percent as the rouble lost everything it gained after
central bank raised rates 6 1/2 points on Monday.
After a bumper few years driven by the huge quantities of
extra cash pumped into the financial sector by the world's
central banks, the struggle for growth in Europe and Japan and a
slowdown in China has left investors deeply concerned over the
shape of things to come.
"It may be that this is just a tremor in Russia and it may
be isolated, but it is too early to say," said Neil Mellor, a
currency strategist with Bank of New York Mellon in London.
"We always knew that the dollar's rise would send a shock
through emerging markets and we can see that is happening."
A downbeat China factory survey had weighed on
Asian shares earlier in the session, and surveys of sentiment in
Europe's manufacturing and services did little to calm the mood.
"While some would have hoped to see disappointing China data
result in growing calls for stimulus, this has not been the case
today and we've actually seen investor concerns heighten,"
Melbourne-based IG Markets strategist Stan Shamu said in a note.
"China activity generally ramps up heading into the back end
of the year, but it doesn't seem like this will be the case this
time."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.8 percent, after major indexes all posted
losses on Wall Street on Monday. Japan's Nikkei stock average
skidded 2 percent.
Emerging markets remained under pressure as investors dumped
riskier assets. The Indonesian rupiah skidded to a
16-year low.
The Russian central bank early on Tuesday raised its key
interest rate to 17 percent from 10.5 percent.
Oil and gas are Russia's chief source of export revenue and
sanctions set out in a bill passed by U.S. Congress on Saturday
have also added to Russia's economic woes.
The rouble traded at 65.30 roubles per dollar after rising
above 67.00 at one point on Monday when oil prices fell sharply
.
Crude prices fell again, by nearly 3 percent. Brent crude
was under $60 for the first time in more than five years
after OPEC said again it would not cut output despite fears of
oversupply.
UAE Oil Minister Suhail Bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said there
was no need for OPEC to hold an emergency meeting, reinforcing
the idea that major Gulf producers are ready to wait out lower
prices.