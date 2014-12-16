* Rouble down again after interest rates raised to 17
percent
* Moscow stock markets plunge, help drag Europe lower
* China data shows factory sector contraction
* Brent crude below $60 dollars a barrel
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Dec 16 Oil's plunge below $60 and the
failure of Russia's huge emergency rate hike to stabilise the
rouble jolted global markets on Tuesday, adding to a growing
sense of crisis and a volatile end to 2014.
The rouble sank to more than 80 per dollar, down 20
percent on the day, despite Russia's central bank ramping up
interest rates overnight to 17 percent from 11.5 percent.
Moscow's dollar-denominated stock exchange dived almost 20
percent.
In a morning of sharp swings across Europe and the Middle
East, Dubai's market, which is heavily exposed to oil, fell 7
percent while the Norwegian crown, another oil currency, sank as
much as 5 percent.
After a bumper few years driven by huge amounts of cash
pumped into the financial sector by the world's central banks,
the struggle for growth in Europe and Japan and a slowdown in
China has left investors deeply concerned over the shape of
things to come.
The result has been a surge in stock market volatility to
levels not seen in two years, and a flood of money out of
emerging markets and into traditional safe havens like the yen
and dollar.
""We always knew that the dollar's rise would send a shock
through emerging markets, and we can see that is happening,"
said Neil Mellor, a currency strategist with Bank of New York
Mellon in London.
Yields on 10-year German government bonds - one of the last
refuges for investors' in times of stress - sank to record lows.
Yields fall as prices rise.
Russia's problems have been seen as stemming chiefly from
the fall in the price of oil and the increasingly tough
sanctions imposed on it by the U.S. and other trading partners
in response to its actions in Ukraine.
But Russian companies also face a $35 billion spike in
corporate debt repayments they must make in dollars in the
fourth quarter, made all the more costly by the broader rise of
the dollar this year. link.reuters.com/nuk43w
The bigger worry, underlined by the Bank of International
Settlements earlier this month, is that the dollar's strength
may lead to such tensions over corporate finances being repeated
across the developing world.
GROWTH CONCERNS
The turmoil adds to the case for U.S. Federal Reserve chief
Janet Yellen keeping her outlook for monetary policy very loose
- and by implication official returns on the dollar lower for
longer - at a meeting ending on Wednesday.
Concerns over growth were also amplified by a downbeat
survey of manufacturing in China, which weighed
on Asian shares.
Similar surveys in the euro zone, allied to better trade
numbers, offered some support. But by midday Europe's main
markets were all as much as half a percent lower.
"This might be a good entry point but we need to see some
stabilisation in Russia and you have the Greek elections coming
up, and that can cause some volatility," said Joost van
Leenders, investment specialist for allocation and strategy at
BNP Paribas Investment Partners.
U.S. stock futures pointed to minimal falls at the open.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.8 percent as investors dumped riskier
assets, and the Indonesian rupiah skidded to a 16-year
low. Japan's Nikkei stock average skidded 2 percent.
Crude prices fell again, by nearly 3 percent, putting Brent
crude under $60 for the first time in more than five
years.
UAE Oil Minister Suhail Bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said there
was no need for OPEC to hold an emergency meeting, reinforcing
the idea that major Gulf producers are ready to wait out lower
prices.
