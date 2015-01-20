(Changes dateline from previous SYDNEY, updates prices, adds
quotes)
* Europe shares follow Asia higher after China data
* China Q4 growth 7.3 percent, beats forecasts
* Dollar rise vs yen, oil falls further
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Jan 20 Shares in Europe and Asia rose on
Tuesday and the dollar strengthened after China said its economy
had not slowed as much as many in markets had feared.
However, the International Monetary Fund cut its forecast
for global growth in 2015 by three-tenths of a percent to 3.5
percent and called on governments and central banks to pursue
accommodative monetary policies and reforms.
Oil prices fell further, hit by the prospects of weaker
demand in China, the world's second largest economy. But lower
oil and rising hopes for more stimulus from the European Central
Bank later this week helped lift stocks around the world.
China grew 7.4 percent in 2014, just missing official
forecasts of 7.5 percent, and its slowest growth in 24 years.
But fourth-quarter expansion held steady at 7.3 percent, down on
the previous three months but marginally better than expected.
"Growth in the last quarter of 2014 shows some nice
resilience, 7.3 percent vs expectations of 7.2 percent, which
shows that our scenario of a soft landing is quite close to
reality," said John Plassard, senior equity sales trader at
Mirabaud Securities in Geneva.
A slew of Chinese data, which also showed factory output and
retail sales beating forecasts in December, lifted Asian shares.
The Shanghai Composite index rose 1.85 percent and
the CSI300 closed up 1.22 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225
index saw its biggest one-day gain in a month, ending up
2.1 percent. MSCI's main index for Asian shares, excluding Japan
<.MIAPJ0000PUS. was up 0.3 percent.
European shares opened higher, also boosted by expectations
the ECB will launch as soon as Thursday a programme of
money-printing through purchases of government bonds in a bid to
fight off deflation and kick-start growth.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.6
percent at a fresh seven-year high.
The dollar rose against the safe-haven yen and was last up
0.6 percent at 118.19 yen, and the euro was down a fifth
of a percent at $1.1580. In anticipation of looser ECB policy,
the euro hit an 11-year low of $1.1459 on Friday.
Ahead of the ECB meeting, yields on euro zone government
bonds have touched a series of record lows. Most yields held
near those lows on Tuesday, with the market awaiting a sale of
10-year Spanish debt via syndication.
"Investors are being pushed further out on the core but also
peripheral yield curves as they seek a return in a world where
returns are difficult to come by," said Richard McGuire, head of
rates strategy at Rabobank.
In emerging markets, shares measured by MSCI rose
0.3 percent. The focus was on a central bank policy meeting in
Turkey, which was expected to deliver a cut in interest rates
amid slowing inflation.
Brent crude oil slipped again and was last down 0.6
percent at $48.53 a barrel. The benchmark price has lost some 60
percent since June.
Concerns about global economic growth kept gold near a
four-month high. Spot gold was last at $1,279.10 an
ounce, close to Friday's peak of $1,281.50, which was its
highest since September.
(Additonal reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney, Blauise Robinson
in Paris and Marius Zaharia in London; Editing by Mark Heinrich)