* Wall St stung by soft corporate earnings
* European shares have best week since 2011 on ECB QE,
* Euro slumps towards $1.11 to 11-year low
* Treasuries rally as European bond yields decline
* Crude oil rises after death of Saudi King
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Jan 23 The European Central Bank's
plan to pump out about 1 trillion euros to revive the euro zone
economy kept stocks in the region on track for their best week
since 2011 but knocked the shared currency to fresh 11-year
lows.
Wall Street, which rallied 1.5 percent on Thursday's
European bond-buying announcement, was off because of soft
corporate earnings. U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped as European
yields touched record lows and left America's higher interest
rates still more attractive to investors.
Oil prices rose on hopes for a boost to global growth from
the ECB's move, while the death of Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah
added to uncertainty over the plans of the world's biggest crude
exporter.
The appetite for riskier assets was intense with traders
also driving Italian, Spanish and many other euro zone bond
yields to new record lows.
"What the market is focusing on is the potentially open-
ended element of the (ECB QE) program," said Emile Cardon, the
euro zone strategist at Rabobank.
Led by Greek shares, stocks in Europe were set for their
biggest weekly gain in over three years. The ECB's bond-buying
scheme helped Greece's ATG share index rise more than 6
percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was last up 1.4 percent at 1,473.94 points after touching a new
seven-year high. Germany's DAX and Paris's CAC 40
were last ahead over 1 percent.
There were nerves about cliff-hanger elections in Greece on
Sunday that polls suggest will be won by the anti-EU/IMF bailout
Syriza party. But the ECB's pledge to buy roughly 50 billion
euros of government bonds a month from March until September
2016 more than compensated.
U.S. stocks declined, partly on worries the surging dollar
will hurt U.S. corporate earnings. The Dow Jones industrial
average fell 88.24 points, or 0.5 percent, to 17,725.74,
the S&P 500 gave up 9.9 points, or 0.48 percent, to
2,053.25, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 11.79 points, or
0.25 percent, to 4,738.61.
United Parcel Service Inc shares fell nearly 10
percent after the delivery giant gave a fourth-quarter earnings
outlook below expectations.
The euro went into another nosedive and crashed through
$1.13, $1.12 and all the way to $1.1115 in a matter of hours, in
its biggest daily fall in over three years. The euro did
recover some and was last off nearly 1 percent at $1.1267.
"We are in a period of severe stress in terms of position
liquidation. Where this stops, it is impossible to tell,"
said Derek Halpenny and Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi.
Long-dated bonds led a U.S. debt rally and the yield curve
flattened. Benchmark 10-year notes gained 22/32 in
price to yield 1.82 percent, far higher than comparable German
debt yields that fell to record lows of 0.312
percent on Friday.
Thirty-year bonds gained 1-29/32 in price to
yield 2.38 percent, down from 2.47 percent late on Thursday.
Brent crude oil rose on Friday after the death of Saudi
Arabia's king added to uncertainty in oil markets, although the
new ruler indicated immediately there would be no policy change.
Brent crude rose to a high of $49.80, up $1.28 a
barrel, before easing to around $49.20. U.S. light crude oil
rose to $46.41, up 10 cents.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)