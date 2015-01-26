* Syriza victory in Greece stokes concerns over Europe
instability
* ECB QE, hopes for compromise with lenders limit market
reaction
* European shares fall, periphery borrowing costs rise
* Euro stabilising after hitting 11-year low
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares fell and
borrowing costs for the euro zone's most indebted states rose on
Monday as the leftist Syriza party looked set to take on
Greece's international lenders after a crushing victory in early
elections.
Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras promised Greeks on Sunday that
the five years of austerity imposed under bailout programmes
worth 240 billion euros from the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund were over.
The euro stabilised, but held close to an 11-year low
against the dollar hit in Asian trade. The Greek election result
is a second blow to the single currency after the European
Central Bank launched a money-printing programme last week.
But the ECB's quantitative easing scheme, which surprised
many investors with its size and scope, helped ease fears of
fresh instability in Europe. Expectations that a compromise can
be reached between Athens and its lenders, keeping Greece in the
euro, also supported investor sentiment.
"The QE announced last week has gone some way to prop up the
markets but the implications of a 'Grexit' will continue to
linger," said Tom Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.3 percent at 1,475.49 points, mirroring a similar
fall in Asian markets.
Yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds bounced off record
lows, with Italian 10-year yields up 1 basis point
at 1.53 percent and Spanish and Portuguese
yields 2 bps higher at 1.39 percent and 2.26
percent, respectively.
Greek markets suffered more. Ten-year yields
rose 22 basis points to 8.99 percent, while Greece's main stock
index fell 0.5 percent, with shares in banks such as
Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank hit even more.
Renegotiating the deal could lead to a stand-off between
Athens and other euro zone leaders and raise fears of "Grexit",
although the consequences of such a move for Europe are likely
to push policymakers to find an agreement.
"(German Chancellor Angela) Merkel may prefer to see Greece
leave the euro zone than allow Mr Tsipras to dictate the entire
economic policy of the euro area, although the most likely
outcome remains a compromise which maintains the status quo
because the alternatives are potentially so negative," said Gary
Jenkins, chief credit strategist at LNG Capital.
"The unknowns of withdrawing from the euro zone are such
that Mr Tsipras might rather prefer to take his time through
negotiation and continue to enjoy the benefit of the QE
programme."
Unlike at the height of the debt crisis in 2011-12, European
banks also now have limited exposure to Greece, and policymakers
have set out safety nets to deal with renewed contagion.
The euro fell as low as $1.1098, before recovering
to trade higher on the day at $1.1224.
"The fact that the ECB's QE programme has already been
announced is positive for credit spreads and limits the damage
on the euro," said Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy
with Bank of Montreal in London.
Safe-haven assets were in favour with the German 10-year
Bund yield, which sets the standard for euro zone
borrowing costs, falling below 0.30 percent for the first time.
Elsewhere, oil slid more than 1 percent on Monday, with U.S.
crude falling close to a six-year low. March Brent crude
fell 58 cents to $48.22 a barrel, wiping out light gains made on
Friday after the death of Saudi King Abdullah, but it was off an
early low of $47.85.
Copper dropped to as low as $5,345 per tonne, its
lowest level in 5-1/2 years.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Patrick Graham;
Editing by Catherine Evans)