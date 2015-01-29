* Fed outlook pushes stocks lower, lift dollar
* Wall St heading for modestly positive start
* Greece concerns weigh on Europe, Athens stocks up
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Jan 29 European stocks slipped and the
dollar strengthened on Thursday after the Federal Reserve took
an upbeat view of the world's largest economy and signalled it
was on track to raise interest rates this year.
The stronger dollar helped push U.S. oil prices to six-year
lows and weighed on the price of gold.
Greece, where an anti-austerity prime minister took over on
Monday, also kept investors nervous, although Greek shares
regained some ground after falling 9.2 percent on Wednesday.
The Fed, after a two-day policy meeting, said it would be
"patient" and would take international developments into account
in deciding when to raise borrowing costs. Some saw that as
indicating any rate increase could be delayed.
U.S. shares, which closed lower on Wednesday after the Fed
statement, with energy stocks weakening, were set to open
modestly higher, according to stock index futures.
German government bond yields fell, as did U.S. Treasuries,
on this dovish view. U.S. 30-year bond yields
reached a record low on Wednesday. Concern over Greece, whose
new government opposes the terms of Greece's international
bailout, also boosted demand for low-risk debt.
European shares, driven lower on Tuesday and Wednesday,
after the Syriza party won Sunday's election in Greece, fell
again. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was last
down 0.5 percent.
"The bullish tone by the Fed on the economy caught investors
off-guard," said John Plassard, senior equity sales trader at
Mirabaud Securities in Geneva. "Meanwhile, investors are
fretting about Greece again, and it could go on for a while."
The main Athens stock index was up 2.4 percent as
bank shares, hammered earlier this week, bouncing off record
lows. Greek 10-year bond yields, which had risen
some 2 percentage points since the election, gave up some of
those gains and were last down 21 basis points at 10.6 percent.
Shares were weak in Asia. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.1
percent in its biggest one-day drop in two weeks. MSCI's main
measure of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan,
fell 1.2 percent.
The Fed's monetary policy stance contrasts with those of
other major central banks. The European Central Bank last week
announced a bond-buying programme to stimulate the economy.
Highlighting the problem, preliminary January inflation data
from Germany showed consumer prices falling 0.5 percent, more
than forecast.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was up 0.2 percent. The dollar
was up 0.5 percent at 118.09 yen. The euro, however,
gained 0.1 percent to $1.1294.
"By underlining 'international developments', the Fed is
highlighting that process and the attraction of the U.S. as an
investment destination. That all plays in to dollar strength,"
said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy with Morgan
Stanley in London.
The New Zealand dollar fell to its lowest since March
2011 after the central bank opened the door to a possible rate
cut.
Brent crude oil held above $48 a barrel. U.S. oil
futures were down 0.1 percent at $44.43. They had fallen
to $44.08, the lowest in nearly six years, after data showed
U.S. stockpiles rose by almost 9 million barrels last week.
Gold retreated after the Fed outlook lifted the
dollar and was last at $1,268.86 an ounce.
(Additonal reporting Blaise Robinson in Paris, Patrick Graham
in London; Editing by Crispian Balmer, Larry King)