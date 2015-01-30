* Dollar set for record-breaking run of monthly gains
* European shares rise on upbeat German retail sales
* Euro zone data expected to show prices falling further
* U.S. Q4 GDP awaited later in the day
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Jan 30 The dollar was on track on Friday
for its best run since it was floated in 1971, notching up a
seventh straight month of gains, while European shares headed
for their best monthly performance in more than three years.
Cheered by upbeat German retail sales, which posted their
biggest annual rise in 2-1/2 years in December, the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index advanced on Friday, with
Germany's DAX index rising 0.6 percent.
European gains tracked a late rally on Wall Street on
Thursday, where stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers and a
rally in Apple and Boeing helped offset some
disappointing earnings.
"Retail sales in Germany and Spain, as well as consumer
spending in France, are above expectations. These are the first
signs for the positive impact from low oil prices and are a good
support for equities," Christian Stocker, equity strategist at
UniCredit in Munich, said.
Ahead of euro zone inflation data due at 1000 GMT, yields on
the currency bloc's lowest-rated bonds dropped, as deflation
risks took centre stage again after reassurances from the new
Greek government that it is looking for common ground on their
bailout problem.
After a bout of investor nerves earlier in the week after
the left-wing anti-austerity Syriza party won power, Greek
shares tracked higher on Friday. The banking index
rose 9.1 percent, adding to a 12.9 percent rebound on Thursday.
The euro also edged higher, trading up 0.2 percent at
$1.1344, 2-1/2 cents above an 11-year low of $1.1098 hit at the
beginning of the week, and on track for its first week of gains
in seven.
But the single currency is still down over 6 percent for the
month, its worst performance in 2-1/2 years, having fallen on
the expectation, and then the confirmation, that the European
Central Bank would launch a full-scale quantitative easing
programme to shore up a flailing euro zone economy.
GOLD
Those gains have helped the dollar gain almost 5 percent
against a basket of currencies so far this year as
traders bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve will be the first
major central bank to raise interest rates. The dollar index was
last down 0.2 percent at 94.5697, close to an 11-year high.
"There are a lot of investors waiting for a move higher in
the euro to reload (on the dollar)," said Michael Sneyd, a
currency strategist at BNP Paribas in London. "We are still
dollar bulls."
Gold edged up on Friday and was set for its biggest monthly
gain in almost a year after a rally fuelled by the ECB's
announcement of its 1.1 trillion euro QE programme.
Brent crude edged up to $49.3 a barrel, having found
some support from China, where new commercial crude reserves
regulations are likely to boost import demand.
Asian shares had wavered between positive and negative
territory, with Japan's Nikkei stock average adding
about 0.4 percent.
Investors were likely to remain cautious ahead of
fourth-quarter U.S. gross domestic product data at 1330 GMT. A
Reuters poll tipped the economy to have grown 3.0 percent.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash, Marius Zaharia and
Patrick Graham in London and Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by
Janet Lawrence)