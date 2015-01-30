* U.S. stocks lower in early trading
* Russian central bank unexpectedly cuts rates
* Fourth-quarter U.S. GDP growth slows to 2.6 percent pace
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 30 The dollar edged higher on
Friday and was on track to end January with gains of more than 5
percent, while stock indexes around the world fell as data
showed U.S. growth slowed sharply in the fourth quarter.
The dollar index, bolstered by expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will be the first major central bank to raise
interest rates, also was poised to end January with its longest
run of gains since the greenback was floated in 1971. It was up
0.1 percent on Friday.
U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 2.6 percent annual
pace after the third quarter's spectacular 5 percent rate, the
Commerce Department said in its first fourth-quarter GDP
snapshot.
The headline number was "well below consensus expectations
and that is definitely one of the data points that many bulls
were looking for to justify staying bullish," said Peter Kenny,
chief market strategist at Clearpool Group in New York.
Russia surprised markets by cutting interest rates as fears
of a Russian recession mount following a plunge in global oil
prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
The move pressured the rouble, which skidded as much
as 4 percent against the dollar, and bolstered expectations that
Turkey will cut rates again next week, sending the lira
to a new record low.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
119.87 points, or 0.69 percent, to 17,296.98, the S&P 500
lost 15.79 points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,005.46 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 24.40 points, or 0.52 percent, to
4,659.01.
European shares were down 0.5 percent, while the
MSCI all-country world index declined 0.8
percent.
European shares were up about 7 percent for January, on
track to post their best monthly performance in three years,
while major U.S. stock indexes were on track for a second
straight monthly decline.
European shares have been lifted recently by expectations
that a bond-buying program by the European Central Bank will
help the region's economic recovery, while U.S. stocks have been
hit by falling oil prices and concern about weak overseas
demand.
In the U.S. bond market, the 10-year note was up
21/32 in price to yield 1.6812 percent.
Brent crude edged up 45 cents to $49.58 a barrel,
supported by renewed violence in Iraq, but a persistent global
supply glut kept the market on course for a seventh straight
month of declines, its longest bear run on record. U.S. crude
CLc1> was up 87 cents at $45.40.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; Jemima
Kelly, Atul Prakash, Marius Zaharia and Patrick Graham in London
and Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by Janet Lawrence, Susan
Fenton and Meredith Mazzilli)