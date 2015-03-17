* World shares hit one-week high; Asia gain from dollar
pause
* Fed begins two-day policy meeting later on Tuesday
* Bank of Japan maintains policy, economic assessment
* Chinese shares near seven-year high on policy hopes
* Platinum hits 5 1/2-year low as precious metals struggle
By Marc Jones
LONDON, March 17 The euro gained on Tuesday as
the dollar laid low before a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve where the central bank may edge closer to its first
interest rate rise in almost a decade.
Solid gains for Asian markets overnight failed to transfer
to Europe where the recent rally in euro zone shares and bonds
stalled as the euro notched its first two-day run of
gains in three weeks, a disadvantage for the bloc's exporters.
Wall Street was expected to give back around 0.3
percent of Monday's 1.3 percent jump when it resumes, while oil
and other commodity markets also remained under
heavy pressure from a global supply glut.
Fed policymakers will kick off their two-day meeting later,
and many analysts expected them to remove the "patient"
reference to rate rises from their policy statement. That would
put them a step closer to their first hike since 2006.
Economists polled by Reuters are almost evenly split on
whether a rate increase will come in June or later in the year.
But more downbeat housing data on Tuesday added
to lacklustre U.S. manufacturing and other housing figures on
Monday that had fuelled talk that the Fed would remain cautious.
"U.S. data has remained on the weak side, despite tightness
in the labour market. This allows the FOMC (Fed) to remove the
patience language and remain dovish in the statement tomorrow,"
said Nick Lawson, a managing director at Deutsche Bank.
"That so much discussion around the economy is still
warranted whilst equity price performance marches on toward
imperious new highs is clear evidence that assets are out-
performing underlying economics."
After weakening to a 12-year low of $1.0457 at the
start of the week, the euro had secured a firm foothold back
above $1.06 as it hit $1.0620 as U.S. traders began to arrive
for the day.
The dollar meanwhile was down against a basket of major
currencies as it added to its biggest drop in more than a
month on Monday. Benchmark 2- and 10- year U.S. government bond
yields also made it six days of declines in the last
seven.
COMMODITIES CRUNCHED
Britain's FTSE 100 was the only major index in
Europe in positive territory in early afternoon European
trading. Wariness over the Fed offset the effects of the
bond-buying programme the European Central Bank began last week.
London was up a meagre 0.1 percent, but Frankfurt's Dax
dropped 1.2 percent and Paris's CAC 40 lost 0.8
percent. Italian and Spanish stocks both
declined 1 percent.
The falls came despite German business confidence data from
the ZEW institute seeing a fifth consecutive rise, largely
thanks to the ECB's efforts to stimulate the euro zone economy.
The region's car makers, which have been flying along in the
fast lane over the last nine months as the euro has dropped 25
percent, were among the day's biggest losers, down 2.7 percent
, as poor sales data saw them hit the skids.
A warning from rating agency Moody's that a Greek exit from
the euro would still have "serious consequences" also cast a
shadow over the region.
That came as Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras requested a
meeting with top European leaders including German Chancellor
Angela Merkel at this week's EU summit, as his cash-strapped
government, which has been locked in an ugly spat with Berlin in
recent days, scrambles to stave off bankruptcy.
Chinese shares reached seven-year highs in Asia
trading on hopes that the Chinese government would loosen policy
to bolster its slowing economy. Japan's Nikkei climbed
to a 15-year high as the yen edged lower after the Bank
of Japan maintained its stimulus and its optimistic assessment
of the economy at its latest meeting.
Beijing's use of monetary and fiscal policies to bolster the
economy is identical to what happened in the U.S., when the
Fed's quantitative easing in 2009 caused U.S. stocks to soar,
said Wu Wenzhe, fund manager at China International Management.
Despite the pause in the U.S. dollar, Brent oil fell towards
$53 a barrel in choppy trade, copper tumbled 1.8
percent, gold buckled and fellow precious metal platinum
slumped to a 5 1/2-year low.
"The sentiment around platinum is quite negative. It's a
combination of supply coming back online after the strikes last
year and it's certainly getting no support from the gold
market," said ANZ analyst Victor Thianpiriya.
(Editing by Ralph Boulton)