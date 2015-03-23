* European bourses open lower on Greece woes after gains in
Asia
* Dollar claws up against euro after pressure from cautious
Fed
* Crude oil gives back some of previous week's jump
* Greek, German leader to meet in Berlin
By Marc Jones
LONDON, March 23 Caution about Greece ahead of a
meeting between its prime minister and Germany's Angela Merkel
prompted a nervy start to the week for European markets on
Monday.
Shares and currencies in Asia, in contrast, had rallied on
easy monetary policy hopes and another tick down in oil prices.
The euro and Europe's main share markets
fell in early trading, giving back some of the gains made at the
end of last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve eased fears of
an aggressive rise in its interest rates.
The benchmark FTSEurofirst share index dropped 0.6
percent, pulling back from a seven-year high, while the euro
dipped back to $1.0780 as southern euro zone bonds also saw some
selling despite the ECB's ongoing bond buying programme.
Attention was focusing back on Greece with Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras due to meet Angela Merkel in Berlin later.
As Greece needs to reach agreement with its creditors to
secure fresh funds, Athens' plan seems to be to seek mercy from
EU leaders. By doing so it is going over the heads of euro zone
finance ministers and the European Central Bank and IMF, hoping
that they will see the broad political cost of a Greek collapse
rather than focus on the nitty gritty of funding and required
economic reforms.
That doesn't look like a winning strategy so far however.
The message from EU leaders has been clear -- no reforms, no
money.
"What we have essentially is a continuation of the Greece
cash squeeze where it is a dancing on the edge of a precipice,"
said Alvin Tan, an FX strategist at Societe Generale in London.
"They are running out of money so it looks like the next 1-2
weeks are going to be pretty important."
The weakness in the euro helped lift the dollar index
but there was no convincing rebound from the greenback. Last
week saw its biggest fall since 2011 after the Fed issued a
warning about the currency's recent strength.
Against the Japanese yen, the dollar stood at 119.90 yen
, down about 0.1 percent on the day and well below
Friday's session high of 121.205. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields
also moved further below 2 percent to 1.939 percent.
OIL SLIPS ON SAUDI COMMENTS
The Fed's interest rates tend to set the marker for global
policy and the possibility of an extension to the era of record
low interest rates had lifted risk appetite in Asia.
Weaker dollar signs powered Asian currencies higher, with
Malaysia's ringgit, the second-worst performing Asian
currency this year, marking its best day in seven weeks.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added about 0.5 percent as Chinese shares
rallied to a new seven-year high on hopes of more support
measures for the ailing property sector.
Japan's Nikkei ended 1 percent higher at 19,754.36,
refreshing a 15-year high as it closed in on 20,000.
"Sentiment for Japanese stocks has been positive, and the
20,000-mark is in sight in the short-term," said Isao Kubo,
equity strategist at Nissay Asset Management.
Australian shares, however, turned negative after the
S&P/ASX 200 index fell just a few points shy of the
6,000 level.
Global growth hopes were also given a boost as oil slipped
after Saudi Arabia said over the weekend that it would not
unilaterally cut its output to defend prices.
Brent was down about 1 percent at $54.75 a barrel,
after rising last week for the first time in three weeks, and
U.S. crude shed 1.6 percent to $45.85 after marking its
first positive week in five.
Gold, which investors often buy as an inflation hedge when
interest rates are low and benefits from a lower dollar,
steadied near a two week-high as it hovered at $1,182 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by
Susan Fenton)