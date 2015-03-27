* European shares up but head for worst week since
mid-December
* Euro zone periphery yields up for second week
* Crude dips as market reassesses Yemen conflict impact
* Dollar stands tall after bouncing on upbeat U.S. data
* Market focus on Fed Chair Yellen's speech later
By Marc Jones
LONDON, March 27 European shares were heading
for their biggest weekly fall of the year on Friday, as a second
week of gains for oil prices and a resurgent euro put the brakes
on a two-month bonanza for the region's equity markets.
Trading on the day was choppy, with oil dropping back after
Thursday's spike and the world's regional share and currency
markets mixed as investors assessed the wider impact of
tensions in the Middle East.
U.S. stocks looked set to open flat or modestly lower,
according to index futures.
Asian shares dropped overnight but the pan-European
FTSEurofirst rose 0.6 percent on the day as a 0.3
percent fall for Britain's FTSE was offset by 0.6
percent gains on Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40.
They rose as a rebound by the recently subdued dollar pushed
the euro back down, but for the week the FTSEurofirst 300 was
down 1.7 percent, its worst run since mid-December, a dent in
its 18 percent gains for the past three months.
Gavin Friend, a strategist at National Australia Bank in
London, said currency dynamics were behind European shares' loss
for the week.
"The dollar is back stronger again today, but we seem to
have gone through the period where the dollar was rampaging
through markets. That brought all kinds of (U.S.) policymakers
out of the woodwork and now we are in more of a two-way market."
Crude oil prices were lower due to the dollar's bounce and
as investors reassessed the potential impact of the escalating
conflict in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia and allies carried out air
strikes on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on Thursday and Friday.
U.S. crude was down 1.8 percent at $50.52 a barrel
after jumping 4.5 percent, while Brent was down a
similar amount at $58.11.
The Saudi-led operation has not affected the oil facilities
of major Gulf producers, but the fear is the conflict could
spread and further unsettle the Middle East and disrupt oil
shipments.
Goldman Sachs, however, said it expected the Yemen military
action, but also a potential nuclear deal with Iran that could
lead to a loosening of sanctions, to have little near-term
impact on oil supply.
PERIPHERY YIELDS RISE
Much of the run up in European markets has come as the
European Central Bank has launched a 1 trillion euro bond buying
campaign. But with the programme already showing signs of
lifting the euro zone economy, talk is starting to emerge in
markets about the bank slowing its buying next year.
Italian, Spanish and Portuguese
bonds, which have been some of the biggest
beneficiaries of the ECB's stimulus, were heading for a second
week of rises in their yields despite mixed fortunes on Friday.
The dollar's recovery pushed it back up to 119.32 yen
having hit a five-week trough of 118.33 on Thursday, while the
euro's 0.3 percent drop on the day to $1.0850 was putting it
flat for the week.
"It's pretty clear that the market psychology is still to
buy the dollar on dips, and hence we had this huge reversal in
the dollar," said Alvin Tan, a currency strategist at Societe
Generale in London.
While keeping a close eye on developments in the Arabian
Peninsula, the markets are also waiting for a speech by Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
Yellen is scheduled to speak in San Francisco on monetary
policy and her comments will be closely analysed after the Fed's
dovish outlook last week bruised the dollar.
Excluding the effect of last year's sales tax increase, data
released on Friday showed Japan's core consumer price index was
flat in February compared with a year ago.
It was the first time it has not risen in nearly two years,
and will be disappointing for a government that is seeking to
end a long phase of deflation. The yen showed little reaction.
Among the Asian equities, indexes in Hong Kong, South Korea,
Malaysia and Thailand suffered light losses.
Japan's Nikkei handed back earlier gains and slid 1
percent as hedge funds took profits on recent gains before the
end of the quarter.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo and Jemima
Kelly and Nigel Stephenson in London; Editing by Toby Chopra)