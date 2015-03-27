(Adds New York open, quotes and changes byline and dateline;
previous LONDON)
* Wall St, euro-zone shares edge up
* Crude dips as market reassesses Yemen conflict impact
* Markets await Fed Chair Yellen's speech
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, March 27 Wall Street and European
stocks edged ahead on Friday but remained en route to a losing
week as U.S. Treasury debt yields declined on government data
indicating U.S. economic growth was slowing.
Trading in many markets was choppy, with oil dropping back
after Thursday's spike on Saudi-led air attacks in Yemen and
investors awaiting a speech on monetary policy later on Friday
by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
In currency markets, the dollar was mixed as the euro
slipped against the dollar to below $1.09, according to Thomson
Reuters.
Wall Street's key indices were ahead after the U.S. Commerce
Department reported U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a
2.2 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter and after-tax
corporate profits had their biggest drop since early 2011. The
economy grew at a 5 percent rate in the third quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 31.03
points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,709.26, the S&P 500 was
ahead 4.82 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,060.97 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 20.05 points, or 0.41 percent, to
4,883.41.
"Yellen will be the big news of the day, certainly, so I
don't expect a lot of movement before that," said Peter
Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments
LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
European shares were heading for their biggest weekly fall
of the year but were ahead for the day.
The pan European FTSEurofirst 300 of top companies
was last up 0.40 percent. For the week the FTSEurofirst 300 was
down 1.7 percent, its worst run since mid-December but only a
dent in its 18 percent gains for the past three months.
Asian shares dropped overnight.
In New York, Treasury yields fell on the GDP data, which
reinforced opinions and forecasts that the Fed would push back
the launch of its first interest rate hike since 2006. Benchmark
10-year notes were last up 12/32 in price to yield
1.97 percent, down from 2.00 percent late on Thursday.
Yellen's scheduled speech in San Francisco was also curbing
trading in the dollar, which posted minor gains against the euro
and slipped slightly against the yen and Swiss franc as bullish
bets on the long-rising dollar thinned.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, fell 0.085 points or 0.09 percent, to
97.351. The yen was last down 0.08 percent, at $119.0900,
and the euro at $1.0875, off 0.08 percent.
Crude oil prices were lower due to the dollar's bounce and
as investors reassessed the potential impact of the escalating
conflict in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia and allies carried out air
strikes on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on Thursday and Friday.
U.S. crude was down 2.5 percent at $50.15 a barrel
after jumping 4.5 percent, while Brent was down 2.25
percent at $57.81.
The Saudi-led operation has not affected the oil facilities
of major Gulf producers, but the fear is the conflict could
spread and further unsettle the Middle East and disrupt oil
shipments.
(Additional Reporting By Marc Jones, Jemima Kelly and Nigel
Stephenson in London and Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)