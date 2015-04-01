* European shares push higher as Q2 gets under way
* Dollar regains footing after wobble in Asia
* Oil remains under pressure as talks on Iran continue
* Wall Street set for flat start, manufacturing, jobs data
awaited
By Marc Jones
LONDON, April 1 European stocks and the dollar
made solid starts to the second quarter on Wednesday as signs of
a recovery in the euro zone and expectations of more good U.S.
news cheered investors after their blowout last few months.
Europe's benchmark FTSEurofirst 300 recovered
strongly after an early wobble to put London's FTSE
Germany's DAX and France's CAC up 1.1, 1 and
1.5 percent after euro zone manufacturing data was revised
higher.
Wall Street was expected to see a more subdued start
when it resumes later but the dollar was back on the
front foot with traders eyeing ISM manufacturing and ADP jobs
data for the latest readout on the health of the U.S. economy.
Euro zone bonds also remained in favour as the European
Central Bank pushed on with its 1 trillion euro buying plan,
while oil remained under pressure amid hopes of an
Iran nuclear deal that is expected to loosen sanctions on the
OPEC member.
Currency markets stayed mostly in recent ranges after a
tumultuous few months.
After a dip in Asia, the dollar edged back up to 120.15
versus the yen and to $1.0750 per euro after the
euro made its worst ever start to a year in Q1.
"I would be surprised if we had a similar quarter again
considering the performances of the dollar and the euro over the
last few quarters," said Derek Halpenny, European head of global
markets research at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi in London.
"With no policy (rate hike) announcement likely in the
second quarter from the Federal Reserve, that reduces the scope
for significant moves... Also the bulk of global easing that has
helped fuel the dollar is probably behind us now."
More signs that the ECB's stimulus programme is bearing
fruit came as euro zone manufacturing activity accelerated
faster than previously thought last month to hit a 10-month
high.
DELICATE CHINA
Data from China was less robust, bolstering the view that
Beijing has to provide more stimulus to keep growth on track,
with some analysts eyeing moves to directly push down the yuan's
value.
The HSBC/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) came in at 49.6, slightly higher than a preliminary
"flash" reading of 49.2 but still below the 50-mark separating
contraction from expansion.
An employment subindex contracted for a 17th straight month,
falling to its lowest since August 2014.
"The latest data indicate that domestic and foreign demand
remains subdued amid weaker market conditions," said Annabel
Fiddes, an economist at Markit.
Shares in Shanghai gained 1.4 percent however, on
the hope of more stimulus. The rest of Asia was subdued.
Bourses in the red included Japan, South Korea, Australia,
Malaysia and Indonesia. Japan's Nikkei sank 0.9 percent after a
lacklustre Bank of Japan business survey.
After Greece failed on Tuesday to reach an initial deal on
reforms with its lenders, Athens was the only bourse in
the red in Europe and its government bond yields
inched closer to 12 percent.
The rising dollar weighed on commodity markets, helping
drive nickel to its lowest in 6 years before a bounce,
copper slipped and gold struggled at $1,180 an
ounce to add to last month's 2.4 percent loss.
The Iran talks kept the squeeze on oil markets. Brent crude
for May delivery, which fell 8 percent over the last
week, was flat at $55.10 a barrel. U.S. crude was 25 cents lower
at $47.35.
Iran's senior nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, said Tehran
hoped to wrap up talks by Wednesday night. "We insist on
lifting of financial and oil and banking sanctions immediately,"
he told Iranian state television.
(Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Singapore;
Editing by Eric Meijer and Tom Heneghan)