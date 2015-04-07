* European stocks follows Fed-driven U.S. lead
* M&A activity gives stocks extra impetus
* Greece promises to repay all debts
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, April 7 Global stocks rose on Tuesday,
as many European bourses re-opening after the Easter break took
on the positive tone set by U.S. markets overnight, with
sentiment boosted by a potential trans-Atlantic acquisition.
FedEx Corp made a 4.4 billion-euro ($4.8 billion)
bid to buy Dutch package-delivery company TNT Express,
sending TNT shares jumping almost a third in value and lifting
shares across the sector and beyond.
The M&A feel-good factor for stocks dovetailed with
generally low government bond yields, as expectations of the
first U.S. interest rate increase since June 2006 continue to
cool after last Friday's relatively weak employment data.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst index of leading 300 shares
was up 1 percent in early trade at 1602 points. Shares
in TNT Express were up 31 percent, easily the biggest gainers in
Europe.
Germany's DAX, France's CAC 40 and
Britain's FTSE 100 were also up 1 percent. Spain's IBEX
reached its highest level since January 2010.
"Mergers and accusation news is back today in full throttle
after FedEx announced their desire to take over TNT Express,"
said Naeem Islam, chief market analyst at Avatrade.
"The Fed is still data-dependent and any weakness in the
economic data is equal to the presence of cheap money. We now
have a question mark on a summer rate hike," he said.
U.S. stock futures were pointing to a slightly higher open
on Wall Street .
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 0.3 percent, Japan's Nikkei rose
1.2 percent and Chinese stocks climbed more than 2 percent to a
seven-year high as the quarterly earnings season approached
.
RBA ON HOLD, AUSSIE DOLLAR JUMPS
In currencies, the biggest mover was the Australian dollar,
which rallied more than 1 percent after the country's central
bank surprised some by leaving interest rates at a record low
2.25 percent.
The Aussie was up 1.1 percent at $0.7676, pulling
away from the six-year low of $0.7534 plumbed last week.
But given the risks facing the Australian economy, such as
sliding prices for iron ore, the country's biggest export, the
central bank did leave the door open for future action, saying
further easing might be appropriate.
The euro was flat at $1.0922, after earlier trading
as high as $1.1036 overnight. The dollar was 0.2 percent
stronger at 119.80 yen, up a full yen from Monday's low.
The dollar was struggling, however, to regain all its losses
in the wake of last Friday's U.S. jobs report, which showed
sub-par job creation in March and downward revisions to the pace
of hiring in the previous two months.
The 10-year Treasury yield recovered from two-month lows
struck overnight, and was back at a level prior to the jobs data
release at around 1.90 percent.
Comparable German yields were also little changed from the
previous trading session at around 0.18 percent.
Greek and other peripheral euro zone yields were all as much as
5 basis points lower.
Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Sunday that
Greece "intends to meet all obligations to all its creditors, ad
infinitum," seeking to quell fears of a default before a big
loan payment Athens owes the International Monetary Fund later
this week.
"Varoufakis pledged to meet this week's upcoming 440
million-euro IMF payment on Thursday, easing earlier concerns
that the government was to prioritize wages and pension payments
over the repayment," said Deutsche Bank strategist John Reid.
In commodities, crude oil dipped, giving back some of the
gains made overnight as the market reassessed how quickly Iran
might increase exports after a preliminary nuclear deal. Goldman
Sachs said prices needed to remain low for months to achieve a
slowdown in U.S. output growth.
U.S. crude was down 1.4 percent at $51.40 a barrel
after rallying 6 percent on Monday. Brent also shed 1.4 percent
to $57.31 a barrel following its 5.7 percent jump.
Gold retreated as the dollar rebounded. It was last down to
$1,211.40 an ounce after hitting a seven-week peak of $1,1224.10
on Monday.
