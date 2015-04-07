* European stocks follows Fed-driven U.S. lead
* M&A activity gives stocks extra impetus
* Greece promises to repay all debts
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, April 7 Stocks rose on Tuesday, with a
potential trans-Atlantic corporate takeover boosting sentiment
already buoyed by a growing conviction that the first rise in
U.S. interest rates since 2006 won't come until after the
summer.
FedEx Corp made a 4.4 billion-euro ($4.8 billion)
bid to buy Dutch package-delivery company TNT Express,
sending TNT shares jumping almost a third in value and lifting
shares across the sector and beyond.
The merger and acquisition feel-good factor for stocks
dovetailed with generally low government bond yields, as
expectations of the Federal Reserve's first rate move continue
to cool after last Friday's U.S. employment report for March.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst index of leading 300 shares
was up 1.5 percent around midsession at 1606 points, on
track for its best day since Jan. 23. Shares in TNT Express were
up 30 percent, easily the biggest gainers in Europe.
France's CAC 40 and Britain's FTSE 100 were
also up 1.5 percent, and Germany's DAX was up 1.2
percent. Spain's IBEX hit its highest level since January 2010
.
"The jump in Europe was bolstered by M&A amongst parcel
delivery giants FedEx and TNT. It could be the beginning of a
year-long trend of U.S. companies putting their strong dollars
to work in Europe," said Jasper Lawler, analyst at CMC Markets.
"Estimates for the timing of the first U.S. rate hike have
been pared back too, after the disappointing non-farm payrolls
report over Easter."
U.S. stock futures were pointing to a slightly higher open
on Wall Street .
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 0.3 percent, Japan's Nikkei rose
1.2 percent and Chinese stocks climbed more than 2 percent to a
seven-year high as the quarterly earnings season approached
.
RBA ON HOLD, AUSSIE DOLLAR JUMPS
In currencies, the biggest mover was the Australian dollar,
which rallied more than 1 percent after the country's central
bank surprised some by leaving interest rates at a record low
2.25 percent.
The Aussie was up 1.2 percent at $0.7680, pulling
away from the six-year low of $0.7534 plumbed last week.
But given the risks facing the Australian economy, such as
sliding prices for iron ore, the country's biggest export, the
central bank did leave the door open for future action, saying
further easing might be appropriate.
The euro was down 0.5 percent at $1.0860, yet again
failing to hold above $1.10. Earlier on Tuesday, it rose as high
as $1.1036.
The euro's fall was in large part led by its weakness
against sterling after data showed that UK services expanded at
a faster rate in March than all 30 economists polled by Reuters
had expected. The euro was down two thirds of one percent below
73 pence.
The dollar's rebound on Tuesday returned it to where it was
just before last Friday's U.S. employment report, which showed
sub-par job creation in March and downward revisions to the pace
of hiring in the previous two months.
The 10-year Treasury yield trod a similar path, little
changed from Monday around 1.90 percent but having recovered
from two-month lows struck immediately after the data on Friday.
Comparable German yields were also little changed from the
previous trading session at around 0.19 percent.
Greek and other peripheral euro zone yields were all as much as
8 basis points lower.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Sunday that
Greece "intends to meet all obligations to all its creditors, ad
infinitum," seeking to quell fears of a default before a big
loan payment Athens owes the International Monetary Fund later
this week.
"Varoufakis pledged to meet this week's upcoming 440
million-euro IMF payment on Thursday, easing earlier concerns
that the government was to prioritize wages and pension payments
over the repayment," said Deutsche Bank strategist John Reid.
In commodities, crude oil gave back some of the gains made
overnight as the market reassessed how quickly Iran might
increase exports after a preliminary nuclear deal. Goldman Sachs
said prices needed to remain low for months to achieve a
slowdown in U.S. output growth.
U.S. crude was down 1 percent at $51.60 a barrel
after rallying 6 percent on Monday. Brent shed 0.7 percent to
$57.70 a barrel following its 5.7 percent jump.
Gold retreated as the dollar rebounded. It was last down to
$1,210 an ounce after hitting a seven-week peak of $1,1224.10 on
Monday.
