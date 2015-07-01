* European markets stable as Greece misses IMF loan payment
* Euro losses minor as markets still assume deal will be
done
* Euro zone manufacturing data tepid
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 1 European shares and peripheral
euro zone bonds rose on Wednesday and the euro held its own as
some investors kept faith with expectations that, despite
defaulting on an IMF loan, Greece will find a way to stay inside
the currency zone.
While an unwelcome milestone for Athens, the default came as
no surprise to markets after weeks of debt-talk brinkmanship,
and news that the bloc's finance ministers were to hold another
teleconference later, show the drama is far from over.
Stocks in London, Paris and Frankfurt
as well as Italy, Spain and Portugal
opened 0.6 percent to 0.9 percent higher, while the
euro hovered just above $1.1110 versus the dollar.
There was plenty of uncertainty though. The failure to reach
a deal kept Greece on course for a referendum at the weekend on
whether to accept the euro zone/IMF demands for more swingeing
spending cuts.
Arguably the biggest focus of the day was whether the
European Central Bank would begin cutting the emergency funding
it is providing to Greek banks following the missed payment to
the IMF.
"It is very difficult to see how one could conclude that
banks that are basically closed because they have no access to
cash, operating under a government that has just defaulted to
the IMF, could possibly be solvent," said Gary Jenkins, chief
credit analyst at LNG Capital.
"So it really becomes a political decision as to whether the
ECB sticks to its rules or decides to keep everything as it is."
With the feeling that the ECB would not want to deliver the
fatal blow to Greece and investors still harbouring hopes of a
deal at some stage, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Ireland -- the
other high-debt countries that were in the crosshairs of the
euro zone crisis a few years ago -- saw their bonds hold firm.
Currency markets were also relatively rangebound.
The U.S. dollar index was up 0.08 percent at 95.568, having
bounced from Tuesday's low of 94.847. Against the yen, the
dollar stood at 122.57, up from a five-week low of 121.93
plumbed on Tuesday.
CHINA ROLLERCOASTER
There was a flurry of European economic data too.
France's manufacturing sector grew in June for the first
time since early 2014 while the equivalent data from Spain and
Italy dipped as factory growth remained tepid in the euro zone
overall.
Underlining Greece's woes, manufacturing activity there
shrank for the 10th month in a row, as export orders and
production slumped anew.
"The accelerated contraction in goods production in June
ended the worst quarter for the Greek manufacturing sector for
two years," said data complier Markit economist Phil Smith.
Asia had been generally calmer overnight after two days of
wild swings.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
bounced 0.6 percent. Malaysian shares
rallied 1.8 percent after Fitch unexpectedly raised the
country's outlook to "stable".
Japan's Nikkei added 0.4 percent, a second day of
modest gains as it stabilised after Monday's steep fall.
There was unexpectedly upbeat news from the Bank of Japan's
latest survey of manufacturers which improved in the three
months to June, supporting the bank's view that growth is
gathering momentum.
Chinese shares went on another
rollercoaster ride. They had looked like they had recovered from
another erratic start before a late plunge left them down 5
percent in their fourth fall in the last five sessions.
Data was mixed from China where surveys showed sluggish
factory activity but a pick-up in the service sector, a sign the
transition to a more consumer-led economy remained on track.
Beijing's efforts to stem recent market selling are
struggling to gain traction. A combination of cuts in interest
rates, allowing local government pension funds to buy stocks and
talk of behind-the-scenes "window guidance" to institutional
investors, has yet to calm a skittish mood.
In commodities, safe-haven gold nudged up while oil fell
after bouncing strongly on Tuesday to end the second quarter
with hefty gains. Brent was quoted down 55 cents at
$62.84 a barrel, while U.S. crude eased 89 cents to
$58.57.
(editing by John Stonestreet)