By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 7 Equity markets around the world
fell while the euro slid to a five-week low against the dollar
on Tuesday amid concerns over Greece's future as euro zone
leaders were set to meet for an emergency summit on the
country's debt crisis.
Oil prices fell, extending losses after their biggest
selloff in five months on Monday.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had a final chance to
present credible reform proposals to the summit to persuade
creditors to reopen aid talks before his country's banks run out
of money.
Failure to reach a deal would make it more likely Greece
will drop out of the euro.
"Markets seem to be losing patience and faith in the Athens'
debt crisis ending with Greece's banks intact and the country
still a member of the euro zone," said Joe Manimbo, senior
market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington.
MSCI's all-country equities world index lost
0.9 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 104.46 points,
or 0.59 percent, to 17,579.12, the S&P 500 lost 11.66
points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,057.1 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 47.81 points, or 0.96 percent, to 4,944.13.
European shares were down 1.3 percent.
BOND YIELDS FALL
German 10-year bond yields fell to their
lowest since early June. That helped push the euro down.
The euro dropped 1.2 percent to $1.0925 against the
dollar, after sliding to a five-week low of $1.0917, while the
dollar index rose 0.9 percent to 97.154, after earlier
hitting a one-month high.
The European Central Bank raised on Monday the discount it
charges on collateral that Greek banks must offer in exchange
for funds. Sources said the move was largely symbolic, since the
amount Greek banks can borrow is capped.
The U.S. benchmark 10-year bond yield touched a session low
of 2.194 percent.
Many asset managers believe a Greek exit from the euro can
still be avoided. Others say the ECB will step in to limit any
contagion.
OIL EXTENDS MONDAY'S FALL
Brent crude was down 98 cents at $55.56 while
front-month U.S. crude was down $1.39 at $51.14.
Earlier, Asian shares drooped after further losses in
China.
China's CSI 300 index of the biggest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen closed down 1.8 percent. It
had fallen more than 5 percent earlier in the day.
