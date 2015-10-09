* Stocks eye biggest weekly rise since Nov. 2012
* Fed minutes cool rate rise prospects
* Brent has best week since 2009
* Zinc soars on Glencore output cut
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Oct 9 World stocks rallied on Friday,
putting them on course for their biggest weekly rise in four
years after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting
showed the U.S. central bank is in no rush to raise interest
rates.
Investors' relief that the Fed probably won't move until
some time next year saw them take on more risk across the board,
with commodities in particular recovering some of their recent
heavy losses to chalk up their biggest gains in years.
Brent crude oil was on track for its biggest weekly rise
since March 2009, while zinc soared 9 percent - its biggest
daily gain for seven years - after troubled mining giant
Glencore said it would cut production.
Glencore shares themselves surged 12 percent, meaning they
were up 41 percent on the week - their biggest weekly rise since
being floated in mid-2011 - and doubling from the record low
reached only two weeks ago.
At midday in Europe, the MSCI world equity index
was up 0.8 percent. That was the eighth rise in
a row, and put the index up 4.5 percent on the week, its best
performance since late 2011.
The FTSEuroFirst index of the leading 300 European shares
was up 0.8 percent on the day and up 5 percent on the
week. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 were
both up 1 percent.
"The Fed is at an important junction. It's not in a position
to act before elaborating a more sophisticated road plan, so it
is keeping the punchbowl on the table," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya
market analyst at London Capital Group.
The Fed minutes revealed the extent to which policymakers
are concerned that a global economic slowdown might threaten the
U.S. economic outlook. Though they said overseas turmoil had not
"materially altered" economic prospects, they opted to hold
interest rates steady last month.
An unexpectedly weak U.S. jobs report for September last
week had led many investors to speculate that the Fed will not
deliver its first hike since 2006 until 2016, a feeling that was
strengthened by the minutes.
Earlier in Asia MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose 1.8 percent, on track for a
robust weekly gain of 6.9 percent, its best week in four years.
Japan's Nikkei rose 1.6 percent.
U.S. futures pointed to a flat open on Wall Street as the
U.S. earnings season gets into full swing. On Thursday, the S&P
500 registered its highest closing level in seven weeks.
FEELGOOD FACTOR
The relief rally and bargain-hunting across commodities and
emerging markets got a shot in the arm on Friday, with Brent
crude oil futures on course for a rise of more than 11
percent on the week.
Brent was last up 0.8 percent on the day at $53.46 a barrel,
and U.S. crude was up 1.2 percent at $50.01 a barrel. Oil
also got a boost overnight after forecaster PIRA Energy Group
predicted crude prices would rise to $70 per barrel by the end
of 2016.
The Indonesian rupiah had its best week in more than 14
years, up almost 9 percent, and the Malaysian ringgit chalked up
its best weekly performance since authorities pegged the
currency in 1998.
"Investors love these Fed minutes because they signal a
strong economy and low rates," said Jasper Lawler, market
analyst at CMC Markets in London.
"If the decision was a close call then the message is that
the Fed feels good about the U.S., but is just being cautious
over emerging markets," he said
Three-month zinc futures were up 10 percent on the
London Metal Exchange at $1,844 a tonne after Glencore said it
will cut production by 500,000 tonnes, equivalent to 4 percent
of the world's output.
Zinc had fallen 30 percent since May to a five-year low, so
the rebound could mark the bottom of the market and the
commodities complex in general, some analysts said.
Still, there are grounds for caution in commodities, as
highlighted by Alcoa's third quarter profit miss announced on
Thursday
In currencies, the dollar retreated on the back of the
dovish Fed minutes, with the dollar index down a half of one
percent and the euro up 0.75 percent at $1.1363.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slipped a basis
point to 2.10 percent, as did the 30-year yield to 2.93 percent
.
On Thursday HSBC issued one of the boldest U.S. and European
yield forecasts of all the big investment banks, predicting the
10-year U.S. yield will fall to 1.5 percent and the equivalent
German bund yield at just 0.2 percent next year.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Toby Chopra)