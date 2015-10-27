(Changes "tumbling" to past tense in fourth paragraph.)
* European shares drop as MSCI world sees second day of
falls
* Oil dogged by demand, supply concerns
* Dollar weakens before Fed meets
* Investors await Apple results later in the day
* Rouble tumbles as Russia warns on reserve fund
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Oct 27 World stocks fell and the dollar
weakened on Tuesday, as investors locked in gains from the past
month before a Federal Reserve policy meeting and results from
Apple.
Wall Street was set for third subdued start in a row
as interest in what Apple would say about global demand almost
matched speculation about Fed signals on U.S. interest rates
after a two-day meeting that starts later on Tuesday.
European shares fell 0.5 percent following a profit
warning from BASF. The world's largest chemicals firm
blamed struggling emerging markets like China and Brazil
Tokyo's Nikkei tumbled overnight too, after the yen
gained. Chinese markets dove 2 percent, then
recovered, in another volatile session after last week's
surprise PBOC rate cut.
The euro was little changed at $1.1050 after the
European Central Bank's chief economist said there were "no
taboos" as it seeks ways to push up inflation.
"We are in a situation where the time-frame for achieving
the inflation objective risks once again to be moved back," the
ECB's Peter Praet said. "The Governing Council has given a very
strong message: it is ready to draw the consequences of its
assessment of the monetary policy stance."
The most pressing topic for traders remained the Fed meeting
that ends on Wednesday. Markets are pricing in only around a 7
percent chance the U.S. central bank will raise rates this week,
but they will be watching for signals that it might act at its
next meeting, in December. FED/DIARY
After rising 3 percent over the last two weeks despite
diminishing expectations that rates would rise in 2015, the
dollar tracked world shares lower to fall for a second
day against the other main global currencies.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was off 0.1
percent at 96.719 and yields on U.S. government bond
Treasuries drifted lower.
HSBC currency strategist Dominic Bunning said markets were
in a holding pattern before the Fed and Friday's Bank of Japan
meeting, which may bring more stimulus, and that the current
risk-off mood would unlikely to last.
"Classic risk assets are all slightly softer, but it's not
been an aggressive move," he said. "I don't think the
positioning is there to see these massive spikes in emerging
market selling and related safe-haven strength."
The euro fell 0.6 percent to 133.03 yen, its
weakest since early September. The dollar also fell 0.6 percent
to 120.34 yen, down from 121.60 on Friday.
APPLE EYED
Apple will announce results later, with investors
anxious to hear how many new phones it has been selling and its
assessment of the world economy. Twitter reports after
markets close as well.
Alibaba shares rose nearly 10 percent to $83.50 in
pre-open trading after the China-focused e-commerce giant
reported better-than-expected revenue.
But BASF, whose products range from car coatings to mining
acids, blamed the pressures facing major emerging markets like
China and Brazil for the profit warning that knocked its shares
3 percent lower.
"We experienced a pronounced summer lull and no volume
momentum in September. Major markets like Brazil are in a
recession, or face lower growth rates, such as China," Chief
Executive Kurt Bock said.
MSCI's main emerging markets stock index was on
course for its fifth decline in six days.
In Russia, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov compounded big
falls in the rouble when he said he saw
risks the country's Reserve Fund would be exhausted by the end
of next year if oil prices stay at their current level.
Oil prices extended losses into a third week. U.S. crude
was down 1 percent at $43.45 a barrel and Brent
fell as low $47.17 a barrel before a minor rebound in early
European trading.
Three-month copper was up a touch at $5,226 a tonne,
while safe-haven gold climbed to $1,165 an ounce to end
three days of falls.
"Unless the Fed says it is going to reverse course, that
it's not going to tighten but to loosen because the U.S. economy
is so weak - which nobody expects - gold shouldn't move above
$1,200 on a sustainable basis," Julius Baer analyst Carsten
Menke said.
