By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 27 Global equity markets declined
on Tuesday as investors exercised caution ahead of earnings from
Apple and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement, while crude
prices slumped to multi-week lows on worries about oversupply.
The S&P 500 was on track for a second straight
decline as investors awaited Apple earnings after the closing
bell to gauge global demand. Investors were also bracing for the
conclusion of the Fed's two-day meeting on Wednesday for signs
on the timing of an interest rate hike.
"The market is just kind of holding in check, there is no
reason for them to make any huge moves on the broader market
right now," said Ken Polcari, Director of the NYSE floor
division at O'Neil Securities in New York.
"We've had this significant move off the lows off August but
we're right back hitting resistance so there is no reason to
take it higher at the moment until they get a better feel for
what Janet (Yellen) is going to say tomorrow."
The benchmark index has rallied more than 10 percent from
the end of September, when it retested lows hit in August.
European shares fell following a profit warning from BASF
. The world's largest chemicals firm blamed struggling
emerging markets like China and Brazil.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 14.87 points,
or 0.08 percent, to 17,608.18, the S&P 500 lost 3.94
points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,067.24 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 0.37 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,035.07.
MSCI's all-country world index of the equity
performance of 46 countries lost 0.5 percent, while the
pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index, tracking Europe's
300 largest companies, was off 0.6 percent.
Markets are pricing in only around a 7 percent chance the
U.S. central bank will raise rates this week, but investors will
be watching for signals that it might act at its next meeting in
December.
APPLE EYED
Apple was up 0.5 percent to $115.89 ahead of its
results, with investors anxious to hear how many new phones it
has been selling after supplier Manz cut its guidance.
Alibaba shares climbed 4.1 percent to $79.50 after
the China-focused e-commerce giant reported better-than-expected
revenue.
But BASF, whose products range from car coatings to mining
acids, blamed the pressures facing major emerging markets like
China and Brazil for the profit warning that knocked its shares
5 percent lower.
Prices of 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR were up 8/32 to yield
2.0299 percent after a drop in durable goods orders for
September was the latest data point to indicate the economy
slowed in the third quarter.
Oil prices fell to their lowest in six weeks on Tuesday, as
mounting worries over persistent oversupply grew ahead of U.S.
data that was expected to show another increase in crude
inventories. Brent crude was down 1.8 percent to $46.69 a barrel
while U.S. crude was off 2.3 percent at $43.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was up 0.05
percent at 96.915. The greenback had briefly dipped into
negative territory after a private gauge of U.S. consumer
confidence unexpectedly fell in October.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)