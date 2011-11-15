* French bond yield spreads reach euro-era high
* US 10-year Treasuries yields fall below 2 percent
* US retail sales better than forecast in October
(Updates with U.S. stocks down, 10-year Treasuries yields
below 2 pct)
By Walter Brandimarte
Nov 15 Global stocks and the euro fell on
Tuesday as Italian bond yields climbed back to unsustainable
levels, triggering investors' fears that euro-zone debt
contagion could spread to top-rated nations such as France.
Investors rushed to buy safe-haven debt issued by the
United States and Germany, driving the premium paid by 10-year
French bonds over comparable German Bunds to euro-era highs.
Austrian, Belgian and Dutch debt were also hit.
Better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data for October,
however, suggested the world's largest economy started the
fourth quarter with some vigor, giving temporary support to
U.S. stocks. For details, see [ID:nCAT005552].
"The danger is -- and the markets are keenly aware of this
-- that this crisis, like most, (can) turn on a dime and can
blow up very, very quickly," said Oliver Pursche, president of
Gary Goldberg Financial Services in Suffern, New York.
"As long as the (European Central Bank) continues to be
unwilling to become the lender of last resort and really pull
out the bazooka, you are going to continue to see these
scares," Pursche said.
Many analysts believe the only option to stem the
contagion is for the ECB to buy large amounts of bonds without
drying up the liquidity from the purchases, similar to the
quantitative easing undertaken by the U.S. and UK central
banks.
The ECB has continued its bond purchases but repeatedly
said it was up to individual governments to put their fiscal
houses in order.
"Everything is under pressure now. The market is clearly
in the mood to force the ECB to take more action," one trader
said.
Global stocks, as measured by the benchmark MSCI
All-Country World index .MIWD00000PUS, fell 0.9 percent. The
FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares slipped
0.3 percent.
On Wall Street, the three major U.S. stock indexes erased
early gains. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI shed
37.16 points, or 0.30 percent, to 12,041.82, while the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX fell 2.09 points, or 0.17
percent, to 1,249.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC
dipped a mere 0.14 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,657.08.
U.S. stocks got a brief boost after economic data showed
U.S. retail sales rose broadly in October, while a gauge of
New York state manufacturing showed growth this month for the
first time since May. [ID:nN1E7AE0A0]
The euro EUR= lost 0.79 percent against the dollar to
$1.3515 as borrowing costs of troubled European countries rose
again.
Italian 10-year bond yields IT10YT=TWEB rose above 7
percent, a level considered unsustainable for the country to
fund its borrowing needs, given its sluggish economy. Spanish
10-year bond yields ES10YT=TWEB rose to 6.3 percent.
Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR, on the
other hand, fell briefly below 2 percent as investors rushed
to the perceived safety of U.S. government debt. At midday,
the 10-year note's price rose 11/32, while its yield hovered
at 2.02 percent.
U.S. crude oil prices rose more than $1 but trimmed gains
later, trading around $98.85 a barrel.
(Reporting and writing by Walter Brandimarte; Additional
reporting by Edward Krudy in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Jan Paschal)