(Updates with European stocks close, Wall St higher)
By Walter Brandimarte
Nov 15 Global stocks and the euro fell on
Tuesday as Italian bond yields climbed back to unsustainable
levels, triggering investors' fears that euro-zone debt
contagion could spread to top-rated nations such as France.
Investors rushed to buy safe-haven debt issued by the
United States and Germany, driving the premium paid by 10-year
French bonds over comparable German Bunds to euro-era highs.
Austrian, Belgian and Dutch debt were also hit.
U.S. stocks reversed earlier losses and rebounded into
positive territory, however, as better-than-expected U.S.
retail sales data for October suggested the world's largest
economy started the fourth quarter with some vigor. For
details, see [ID:nCAT005552].
"The economic numbers in the U.S. have improved, (but)
everything in Europe is a matter of uncertainty, and the
markets never like uncertainty," said Bryant Evans, investment
adviser and portfolio manager at Cozad Asset Management in
Champaign, Illinois.
Many analysts believe the only option to stem the
uncertainty is for the European Central Bank to buy large
amounts of bonds without drying up the liquidity from the
purchases, in a strategy similar to the quantitative easing
undertaken by the U.S. and UK central banks.
The ECB has continued its bond purchases but repeatedly
said it was up to individual governments to put their fiscal
houses in order.
"As long as the (ECB) continues to be unwilling to become
the lender of last resort and really pull out the bazooka, you
are going to continue to see these scares," said Oliver
Pursche, president of Gary Goldberg Financial Services in
Suffern, New York.
Global stocks, as measured by the benchmark MSCI
All-Country World index .MIWD00000PUS, fell 0.4 percent. The
FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares slipped
0.5 percent to end at 970.17.
On Wall Street, the three major U.S. stock indexes erased
early losses and turned higher as investors focused on data
showing U.S. retail sales rose broadly in October. A gauge of
New York state manufacturing also showed growth this month for
the first time since May. [ID:nN1E7AE0A0]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 45.22 points,
or 0.37 percent, to 12,124.20, while the Standard & Poor's 500
Index .SPX gained 5.38 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,257.16.
The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC shot up 20.87 points, or
0.79 percent, to 2,678.09.
The euro EUR= lost 0.6 percent against the dollar to
$1.354 as borrowing costs of troubled European countries rose
again.
Italian 10-year bond yields IT10YT=TWEB rose above 7
percent, a level considered unsustainable for the country to
fund its borrowing needs, given its sluggish economy. Spanish
10-year bond yields ES10YT=TWEB rose to 6.3 percent.
Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR, on the
other hand, fell briefly below 2 percent as investors rushed
to the perceived safety of U.S. government debt. Early in the
afternoon, the 10-year note's price rose 1/32, while its yield
hovered at 2.05 percent.
U.S. crude oil prices rose more than $1 to $99.34 a
barrel.
(Reporting and writing by Walter Brandimarte; Additional
reporting by Edward Krudy and Caroline Valetkevitch in New
York; Editing by Jan Paschal)