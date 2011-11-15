* French bond yield spreads reach euro-era high
* US retail sales better than forecast in October
* US stocks recover with technology shares
(Updates with Nasdaq gaining more than 1 pct)
By Walter Brandimarte
Nov 15 U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday as
stronger economic data fueled gains in technology stocks, but
the euro fell against the dollar on fears that the European
debt crisis could engulf top-rated nations such as France.
Oil prices finished at a 16-week high after data showed
U.S. retail sales in October rose more than forecast by
economists, a sign that the world's largest economy started the
fourth quarter with some vigor. For details, see
[ID:nCAT005552]
The recovery in stocks took some of the safe-haven appeal
from U.S. Treasuries. In Europe, however, Italian bond yields
climbed back to levels considered unsustainable, while the
premium paid by 10-year French bonds over comparable German
Bunds hit euro-era highs.
"The economic numbers in the U.S. have improved, (but)
everything in Europe is a matter of uncertainty, and the
markets never like uncertainty," said Bryant Evans, investment
adviser and portfolio manager at Cozad Asset Management in
Champaign, Illinois.
The three major U.S. stock indices had a choppy morning but
firmed in positive territory in the afternoon. The Nasdaq
gained more than 1 percent as shares of Apple (AAPL.O) jumped
2.6 percent.
With half an hour of trading remaining, the Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI gained 85.68 points, or 0.71 percent,
at 12,164.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up
12.24 points, or 0.98 percent, at 1,264.02. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was up 38.63 points, or 1.45 percent,
at 2,695.85.
Still, in Europe the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index
slipped 0.5 percent to end at 970.17.
The euro EUR= was 0.6 percent lower against the dollar at
$1.354 as borrowing costs of troubled European countries rose
again.
Italian 10-year bond yields IT10YT=TWEB rose above 7
percent, a level considered unsustainable for the country to
fund its borrowing needs, given its sluggish economy. Spanish
10-year bond yields ES10YT=TWEB rose to 6.3 percent.
Many analysts believe the only option to stem the
uncertainty is for the European Central Bank to buy large
amounts of bonds without drying up liquidity from the
purchases, in a strategy similar to the quantitative easing
undertaken by the U.S. and UK central banks.
The ECB has continued its bond purchases but has repeatedly
said it is up to individual governments to put their fiscal
houses in order.
"As long as the (ECB) continues to be unwilling to become
the lender of last resort and really pull out the bazooka, you
are going to continue to see these scares," said Oliver
Pursche, president of Gary Goldberg Financial Services in
Suffern, New York.
Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR initially
fell below 2 percent as investors rushed to the perceived
safety of U.S. government debt. As stocks recovered, however,
the 10-year note's price fell 5/32, sending its yield up to
2.0626 percent.
U.S. crude oil prices gained 1.25 percent to settle at
$99.37 a barrel, a 16-week high.
(Reporting and writing by Walter Brandimarte; Additional
reporting by Edward Krudy and Caroline Valetkevitch in New
York; Editing by Jan Paschal and Dan Grebler)