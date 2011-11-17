* US jobless claims unexpectedly fall to 7-month low

By Walter Brandimarte

Nov 17 The euro gained on Thursday on better-than-expected U.S. economic data and hopes of additional economic reforms in Italy, but U.S. stock indexes slipped as investors remained cautious about the euro-zone debt crisis.

The single European currency rose against the dollar after three straight sessions of losses as data showed new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a seven-month low last week, suggesting the labor market was improving slightly. For details, see [ID:nOAT004906].

Prices of safe-haven U.S. government debt fell on the data, which added to hopes that the economy may be in better shape than some had believed.

In Italy, pledges of additional economic reforms by Prime Minister Mario Monti eased some of the tension, but investors remained worried about the future of the euro zone after Spain's borrowing costs jumped to nearly 7 percent at an auction - the highest since 1997.

"You can focus on the good data here, the corporate data, the economic data saying we are not in a recession," said John Canally, an investment strategist and economist for LPL Financial in Boston.

"But at the end of the day, bond yields in Europe will rule."

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 13.70 points, or 0.12 percent, to 11,891.89, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX lost 4.66 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,232.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC shed 14.71 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,629.90.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index slid 1.2 percent to 958.99 points after falling as low as 950.94, the lowest since early October. World stocks, measured by the benchmark MSCI All-Country World index .MIWD00000PUS, dropped 0.5 percent.

The euro EUR=, however, was up 0.33 percent against the greenback, at $1.3507. It trimmed gains after a report by the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed the pace of factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region slowed more than expected in November. [ID:nN1E7AG0HO]

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR dipped 2/32 in price, with the yield at 2.000 percent.