By Walter Brandimarte

Nov 18 The euro gained on Friday on hopes that the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund may get involved in a plan to help struggling euro zone countries, but world stocks fell as many investors continued to fear a spread of the region's debt crisis into core European economies.

Key U.S. stock indices were mixed at midday, though supported by reports that the ECB is considering lending to the International Monetary Fund to bail out troubled euro zone economies. For details see [ID:nL5E7MH2MW].

U.S. Treasury prices fell as the borrowing costs of troubled European countries declined slightly, reducing the appeal for safe-haven assets.

"The ECB would have to be involved in any potential solution for it to be credible, so I would expect that to give the euro a bit of a lift," said Tom Levinson, a foreign exchange strategist at ING.

The euro zone common currency EUR= rose 0.4 percent to $1.3509, pulling away from a five-week low of $1.3420 struck on Thursday.

"Whether it will persist or not is highly debatable. This is a knee-jerk euro reaction and I think it will struggle to hold around this level," Levinson added.

Apparent disagreement by Germany and the UK about how to solve the European debt crisis kept investors on the edge, however.

At a news conference in Berlin, the leaders of both countries sent out conflicting messages to markets, with British Prime Minister David Cameron calling for "decisive action" to stabilize the euro zone and German Chancellor Angela Merkel favoring a "step-by-step" approach. [ID:nL5E7MI3L8]

Wall Street indexes were mixed, with the S&P 500 holding above a key resistance level around 1,200.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 12.10 points, or 0.10 percent, at 11,782.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 1.62 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,214.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 13.65 points, or 0.53 percent, at 2,574.34.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 fell 0.5 percent. World stocks, measured by the MSCI All-Country World Index .MIWD00000PUS, declined 0.6 percent.

"The (market's) skepticism comes from the realization that there is no magic bullet in place to solve this crisis," said Giancarlo Perasso, chief economist at Redux-Matrix.

U.S. crude oil CLc1 was off 1.4 percent at $97.44 per barrel.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 10/32, sending their yield up to 1.998 percent, as a decline in Italian government bond yields reduced their safe-haven bid.

Yields on Italian 10-year bonds IT10YT=RR eased to 6.7 percent but stayed near levels investors consider unsustainable. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams in London; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)