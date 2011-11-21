* S&P 500 ends below 1,200, down nearly 2 pct,
* Dow, Nasdaq also off 2 pct
* European stocks lose 3 pct
* US crude oil at below $97, gold slips under $1,680
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. stocks skidded on Monday,
extending losses from across Europe as fears over
out-of-control government debt on both sides of the Atlantic
hit financial markets.
Commodities also slumped as worries about a global
recession and rising stockpiles of some raw materials pulled
crude oil, gold and grains prices lower.
Shares on Wall Street hit a one-month low, with the S&P 500
index .SPX down nearly 2 percent as it closed below the
1,200-point level for the first time since October.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI and the tech-heavy
Nasdaq .IXIC also finished about 2 percent lower, following
through on last week's declines as a congressional "super
committee" was expected to concede defeat in its bid to reduce
the U.S. deficit. For more, see:[ID:nN1E7AK00C]
"These days it's pretty hard to have confidence in the
political side of things " said Rick Bensignor, chief market
strategist at Merlin Securities in New York.
Wall Street's "fear gauge," the CBOE Volatility index VIX
.VIX, rose nearly 3 percent.
"There are more and more signals that we are heading into a
global recession," said James Dailey, chief investment officer
at TEAM Financial Managers in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. "This
is not something the market was expecting, say a week ago."
Gold futures GCZ1 finished down 3 percent, below $1,680
an ounce. The precious metal, with record highs above $1,900 as
recently as September, is on course to finish the year down 18
percent. [O/R] [GOL/]
U.S. oil prices CLc1 settled down nearly 1 percent at
$96.92 per barrel, after falling 2 percent at one point.
Investors took refuge in safe havens, pushing yields on
benchmark 10-year U.S. bonds US10YT=RR down to 1.97 percent
from 2.01 percent on Friday. [US/]
The dollar hit a six-week high versus a currency basket
.DXY but then pared some of its gains after data showed U.S.
existing home sales unexpectedly rose in October as low
mortgage interest rates and rising rents led more homebuyers
into the market. [USD/] [ID:nN1E7AK0F3]
Light trading volume, expected throughout the week due to
Thursday's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, could add to market
volatility, traders said. [.N]
At the close, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
down 248.85 points, or 2.11 percent, at 11,547.31. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 22.67 points, or 1.86
percent, at 1,192.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was
down 49.36 points, or 1.92 percent, at 2,523.14.
A takeover deal provided a bright spot on Wall Street as
Pharmasset Inc VRUS.O surged 85 percent to above $134 after
Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) agreed to buy the company for $11
billion in cash. Gilead tumbled 10 percent to around $35.
[ID:nL4E7ML20Z]
In Europe, stocks hit 6-week lows as Moody's warned about
France's rating outlook and Spanish yields rose following
election of a new government. [ID:nL5E7ML0SG] [ID:nL5E7ML073]
World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS were down
2.3 percent for a 12 percent year-to-date loss. More volatile
emerging market stocks .MSCIEF lost 2.6 percent.
In Europe -- the heart of the debt storm -- the
FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index finished down 3.3 percent,
putting it more than 17 percent lower for the year.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Jeremy Gaunt,
Blaise Robinson and Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Dan Grebler)