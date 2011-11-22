* U.S. stocks flat after softer Q3 GDP reading
* Euro retraces gains as Spanish, Italian bond yields soar
* Euro-dollar swaps cost more on money market stress
* Commodities up as investors look for alternatives
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 22 Stock markets were flat on
Tuesday as the U.S. economy grew slower in the third quarter
than estimated earlier, and the euro surrendered gains against
the dollar after Spanish and Italian bond yields surged.
Wall Street's S&P 500 index remained below 1,200 points
after data showed U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2
percent annual rate in the third quarter, down from a previous
estimate of 2.5 percent. [ID:nCAT005556]
While the stock market was quiet, tension continued to grow
in funding markets, the key arteries of the financial system.
Severe dollar funding strains supported the U.S. dollar as
European banks scrambled to secure cash in dollars after their
longtime vehicle for short-term funds - U.S. prime money
markets - have continued to cut exposure to that market.
Stress in the dollar money market showed little sign of
abating, with the cost of swapping euros to dollars for three
months near its widest level since 2008 EURCBS3M=ICAP on
Tuesday.
U.S. Treasuries turned higher as safe-haven assets
continued to attract demand. [US/]
Gold [GOL/], theoretically a buy in times of distress, rose
along with bonds, as did other commodities like oil [O/R],
copper [MET/L] and grains [GRA/] as investors looked for places
to put their money besides stocks.
"It's going to be tough sailing with no real clear-cut
signs of global growth, coupled with the geopolitical situation
on a worldwide basis," said Michael Mullaney, a portfolio
manager who helps manage $9.5 billion at Fiduciary Trust Co in
Boston.
Half an hour after the open, Dow Jones industrial average
.DJI was down 17.07 points, or 0.15 percent, at 11,530.24.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 0.05 points, or
0.00 percent, at 1,193.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC
was up 4.49 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,527.63.
World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS were up
0.02 percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 fell
0.08 percent after a 3.3 percent loss on Monday.
"This does not look like any weakness that one could buy
into with a high degree of confidence," said Jeremy
Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley.
Spain's Treasury paid the highest yields in 14 years to
issue short-term bills, heaping pressure on centre-right Prime
Minister-elect Mariano Rajoy to soothe nervous markets by
fleshing out austerity plans following Sunday's emphatic
election victory. [ID:nL5E7MM0HJ]
