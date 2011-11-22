* U.S. 3rd-quarter GDP comes in at 2 pct

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Nov 22 Global equities fell on Tuesday after data showed the U.S. economy grew more slowly than expected in the third quarter, and the euro lost ground against the dollar as investors shunned risk.

Data showed the U.S. economy grew at a 2 percent annual rate in the third quarter, below the government's initial growth estimate of 2.5 percent and below expectations for a 2.5 percent reading.[ID:nCAT005556]

The data added to concerns that politicians on both sides of the Atlantic are failing to tackle huge debt burdens.

Late Monday, a special U.S. congressional committee said late Monday it failed to reach a deal on reducing government deficits. Investors are worried the stalemate will make it more difficult to pass extensions of measures like payroll tax cuts that could help stimulate the economy. [ID:nWEN1065] and [ID:nN1E7AL008]

"U.S. economic data proved a huge miss, which does not contribute to positive sentiment," said Michael Woolfolk, managing director at BNY Mellon Global Markets in New York. "We're seeing risk-off positioning, and the dollar and yen are benefiting."

Severe dollar funding strains continued to support the U.S. dollar as European banks scrambled to secure cash dollars. Signs that the dollar money market was seizing up added to investor concerns the spiraling euro-zone debt crisis could pummel European banks.

Euro zone banks increased their borrowing at the European Central Bank to the highest level in two years on Tuesday.

Spain and Italy face borrowing costs seen by many as unsustainable and, with little confidence in official efforts to build a bailout fund big enough to rescue them, vanishing trust between banks holding their debt has caused lending to dry up.

The euro EUR= was last little changed at $1.3491, but well off the session high of $1.3568. Demand from Mideastern participants had lifted the single currency from the day's low hit in Asia.

On Wall Street, stocks extended losses as the morning progressed.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 72.77 points, or 0.63 percent, to 11,474.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX lost 7.39 points, or 0.62 percent, to 1,185.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 16.56 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,506.58.

The S&P, which had already fallen through a key support level of 1,200, was again struggling to maintain 1,187, seen as the next technical support, representing the 61.8 percent retracement of the 2011 high-to-low.

Shares of computer and printer maker Hewlett-Packard Co ( HPQ.N ) dropped 4 percent to $25.79, making it the worst performer on the Dow, after it gave a 2012 profit outlook that was below consensus late Monday.

World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS were down 0.3 percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 was down 0.4 percent, reversing earlier gains after the release of the U.S. GDP data and extending Monday's 3.3 percent loss.

Prices of U.S. Treasuries also fell despite the disappointing data on third-quarter growth, as bond market investors focused on underlying data showing weak inventory accumulation amid sturdy consumer spending as indications that growth would pick up in the current quarter.

"Real final sales were up 3.6 percent so the engine of growth continued to hum, and weakness in inventories should set up a rebound that will boost overall growth to about 3 percent in the fourth quarter," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.

Prices of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR slipped 5/32, allowing their yields to rise to 1.97 percent from 1.95 percent on Monday.

Gold [GOL/] prices rose, as did prices of other commodities like oil [O/R], copper [MET/L] and grains [GRA/] as investors looked for places to put their money besides stocks.

Spain's Treasury paid the highest yields in 14 years to issue short-term bills, heaping pressure on center-right Prime Minister-elect Mariano Rajoy to soothe nervous markets by fleshing out austerity plans following Sunday's emphatic election victory. [ID:nL5E7MM0HJ]

Money market funds have cut their total exposure to European banks by 42 percent since the end of May, straining those banks' funding capabilities and forcing them to go to the European Central Bank as its lender of last resort for short-term funds, according to a report from Fitch Ratings.

The ECB's weekly, limit-free handout of funding underscored the widespread problems on Tuesday with 178 banks requesting a total of 247 billion euros. That was the highest since mid-2009. [ID:nL4E7ML1PH]

"Dollar funding concerns are still a very big factor and are keeping risk appetite quite constrained," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.

Three-month Euribor rates EURIBOR3MD=, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fixed unchanged at 1.467 percent just before the results of the ECB's operation.

Six-month rates EURIBOR6MD= edged up to 1.695 percent from 1.694 percent while 12-month rates EURIBOR1YD= were fractionally higher at 2.030 percent, from 2.029 percent. (Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Jeremy Gaunt, Brian Gorman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Leslie Adler)