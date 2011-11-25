* Italian borrowing costs jump, German Bunds extend losses

* US, world, European stocks' worst week since Sept 25

* Euro at Oct 9 low on squabbles over debt crisis solution (Updates with dollar at near 8-month high vs Swiss franc; adds analyst's view)

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. stocks rose on Friday after six days of losses, but the market was still headed for its worst week in two months on crimped holiday trading and fear that Europe's debt crisis lacked an unified response.

The euro EUR= hit a seven-week low against the dollar and looked to weaken further as Italy's borrowing costs spiraled on worries over disagreement on how to tackle the debt crisis. The dollar climbed to a nearly eight-month high against the Swiss franc CHF=. [FRX/]

Fewer participants after Thursday's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday thinned volume in almost every market. U.S. Treasuries prices were down [US/], while commodities were mixed, with oil <O/R> , copper HGZ1 up and gold GCZ1 down.

"It's hard to qualify today as even a trading session, considering there is hardly anybody here to trade," said Kevin Kruzenski, head of listed trading at KeyBanc Capital Markets in Cleveland.

Stocks across Wall Street, Europe and other major exchanges were on course for their worst week since September 25 after a European Union conference in Strasbourg produced little to soothe the markets' fears. [.N]

"The markets are going to continue to pressure the EU until they come up with a solution that is going to ease the crisis," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, after talks with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Thursday, agreed only to stop bickering in public over whether the ECB should do more to resolve the crisis. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

An hour before the close of a shortened session, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 17.07 points, or 0.15 percent, at 11,274.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 1.47 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,163.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 7.08 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,453.00.

The S&P had closed down for six consecutive sessions, setting itself up for a loss of nearly 4 percent on the week.

"The market is oversold and there are some people hopeful of the shopping season and major retail stocks, but the overall sentiment is still weak. I wouldn't be surprised if the S&P tested the 1,150 level next week when traders get back to their desks," said KeyBanc Capital's Kruzenski.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 21/32 in price, its yield at 1.96 percent versus Wednesday's close of 1.88 percent

European stocks rose after falling in six previous sessions. The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European was up 0.9 percent on the day but headed for a near-5 percent loss on the week.

Italian two-year government bond yields rose above 8 percent while the interest rate premium investors charge Italy to borrow over 10 years compared with equivalent German debt continued to rise despite reported buying by the European Central Bank.

German Bund futures also extended losses, reinforcing fears that debt contagion is starting to hurt the region's soundest economy. Bund futures FGBLc1 hit a session low of 134.27, continuing to fall after a sharp sell-off in the wake of a weak 10-year bond auction on Wednesday.

World stocks, indicated by the MSCI All-World index .MIWD00000PUS were up 0.03 percent on the day and down almost 5 percent on the week. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag, Kirsten Donovan, Atul Prakash and Neal Armstrong; Editing by Catherine Evans and Patrick Graham; Editing by Dan Grebler)