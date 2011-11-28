* Stocks jump on euro zone optimism

* Euro also rallies

* Germany,France push for powers to reject certain budgets

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Nov 28 World stocks jumped while the euro rose from a seven-week low on Monday as optimism grew that European leaders would come up with a new plan to resolve the region's debt crisis.

The cost of insuring euro zone government bonds against default fell broadly.

Germany and France pushed to acquire powers to reject national budgets in the euro zone that breach European Union rules ahead of an EU summit on Dec. 9. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MS22H] and [ID:nN1E7AR0MR]

Also, an unsourced report in Italian daily La Stampa [ID:nL4E7MS1BN] suggested the International Monetary Fund was preparing a rescue plan for Italy worth up to 600 billion euros ($796 billion). This was later dismissed by an IMF spokesperson.

"It looks like we're seeing progress in the euro zone, and if that leads to a more stable Europe the S&P could move back to at least 1,300," said Marc Pado, U.S. market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald & Co in San Francisco.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 36.13 points, or 3.12 percent, at 1,194.80. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 309.36 points, or 2.75 percent, at 11,541.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 87.39 points, or 3.58 percent, at 2,528.90.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS jumped 3.2 percent. The index is down roughly 15 percent since January and more than 20 percent since hitting a three-year high in May.

In the foreign exchange market, the euro EUR= was up 0.8 percent to $1.3340, having climbed to almost $1.3400.

Hopes for resolution pressured credit default swaps. Five-year Italian CDS fell 23 basis points on the day to 532 bps, according to provider Markit, meaning it now costs 532,000 euros to insure an exposure of 10 million euros worth of Italian debt. Belgian, Spanish, French and German CDS also fell.

In the United States, Treasury debt prices fell, with benchmark yields reaching the highest in two weeks.

But plenty of caution remained about the future of the euro zone.

A warning by Moody's that the rapid escalation of the region's sovereign and banking crisis threatens the rating of all European government bonds [ID:nL4E7MS107] and caution ahead of next week's key European summit capped gains on the euro and top-rated German bond yields.

