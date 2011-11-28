* Stocks jump on euro zone optimism
* Euro also rallies
* Germany,France push for powers to reject certain budgets
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 28 World stocks jumped while the
euro rose from a seven-week low on Monday as optimism grew that
European leaders would come up with a new plan to resolve the
region's debt crisis.
The cost of insuring euro zone government bonds against
default fell broadly.
Germany and France pushed to acquire powers to reject
national budgets in the euro zone that breach European Union
rules ahead of an EU summit on Dec. 9. For details, see
Also, an unsourced report in Italian daily La Stampa
[ID:nL4E7MS1BN] suggested the International Monetary Fund was
preparing a rescue plan for Italy worth up to 600 billion euros
($796 billion). This was later dismissed by an IMF
spokesperson.
"It looks like we're seeing progress in the euro zone, and
if that leads to a more stable Europe the S&P could move back
to at least 1,300," said Marc Pado, U.S. market strategist at
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co in San Francisco.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 36.13 points,
or 3.12 percent, at 1,194.80. The Dow Jones industrial average
.DJI was up 309.36 points, or 2.75 percent, at 11,541.14. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 87.39 points, or 3.58
percent, at 2,528.90.
The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS jumped 3.2
percent. The index is down roughly 15 percent since January and
more than 20 percent since hitting a three-year high in May.
In the foreign exchange market, the euro EUR= was up 0.8
percent to $1.3340, having climbed to almost $1.3400.
Hopes for resolution pressured credit default swaps.
Five-year Italian CDS fell 23 basis points on the day to 532
bps, according to provider Markit, meaning it now costs 532,000
euros to insure an exposure of 10 million euros worth of
Italian debt. Belgian, Spanish, French and German CDS also
fell.
In the United States, Treasury debt prices fell, with
benchmark yields reaching the highest in two weeks.
But plenty of caution remained about the future of the euro
zone.
A warning by Moody's that the rapid escalation of the
region's sovereign and banking crisis threatens the rating of
all European government bonds [ID:nL4E7MS107] and caution ahead
of next week's key European summit capped gains on the euro and
top-rated German bond yields.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, additional reporting
by Natsuko Waki and Ryan Vlastelica)