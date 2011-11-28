* Leaders push for powers toward euro zone fiscal union
* Stocks, commodities jump on euro zone plan optimism
* IMF denies report on its plans to rescue Italy
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 28 World stocks jumped and
commodity prices also rose on Monday as optimism grew that
European leaders were readying a plan to resolve the region's
debt crisis.
Traders were skeptical, nonetheless, and headlines
dismissing the plan could reverse the risk-on trade that sent
U.S. Treasury bonds and the dollar lower.
Germany and France pushed to acquire powers to reject
national budgets in the euro zone that breach European Union
rules ahead of an EU summit on Dec. 9. For details, see
Fiscal union could spare the euro zone falling into another
sovereign debt crisis like the one it is going through and that
threatens to pull the region back into recession.
"It looks like we're seeing progress in the euro zone, and
if that leads to a more stable Europe, the S&P could move back
to at least 1,300," said Marc Pado, U.S. market strategist at
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co in San Francisco.
Additional hope for a resolution was seen as an Italian
newspaper suggested the International Monetary Fund was
preparing a rescue plan for Italy, although an IMF spokesperson
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 280.60
points, or 2.50 percent, at 11,512.38. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 31.95 points, or 2.76 percent, at
1,190.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 78.33
points, or 3.21 percent, at 2,519.84.
The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS jumped 3.2
percent. The index is down roughly 13 percent year-to-date and
almost 20 percent since hitting a three-year high in May.
Retail stocks soared in the United States after stores
racked up record sales over the Thanksgiving weekend.
The bet on Europe's ability to contain its debt crisis
coupled with a strong start to U.S. holiday sales also helped
lift crude oil prices.
ICE Brent January crude LCOF2 rose more than 2 percent
and U.S. January crude CLF2 added 1.4 percent.
Copper prices CMCU3 jumped to a more than one week high,
though gains were seen vulnerable ahead of next week's European
summit.
In the foreign exchange market, the euro EUR= pared most
of its early gains and edged up less than 0.1 percent to
$1.333, having climbed to almost $1.3400.
"Whispers of solutions continue to spread through markets
and even the potential of such a plan being concocted combined
with a solid start to holiday shopping in the U.S. has led to a
massive shift toward 'risk-on'," said Camilla Sutton, chief
currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
Detailed operational rules for the euro zone's bailout fund
are ready for approval by the region's finance ministers when
they meet on Tuesday. The approval of the rules will clear the
way for the 440 billion European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF) to attract cash from private and public investors and
could multiply the EFSF's resources.
Declines in safe-haven U.S. Treasuries could be short-lived
as after a warning by Moody's that the rapid escalation of the
region's sovereign and banking crisis threatens the rating of
all European government bonds. [ID:nL4E7MS107] The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 7/32, with the yield at 1.9895 percent.
