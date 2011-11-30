* Coordinated central bank liquidity move boosts sentiment * Large gain in U.S. private payroll number also booster * Worldwide stocks, oil rise after global banking effort * Benchmark U.S. bond yield at highest in over two weeks By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Nov 30 Global stocks rallied and the dollar slid on Wednesday after the world's leading central banks acted jointly to ensure financial markets rocked by the euro zone's escalating debt crisis have sufficient funding. The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Britain, Canada, Japan and Switzerland agreed to cut the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from next Monday, among other measures.German bond yields fell and the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note slid a point in price. Ten-year German government bond yields were 3 basis points lower at 2.26 percent. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 31/32 in price to yield 2.09 percent. Oil prices jumped. Brent crude was up 5 cents to $110.87 a barrel. U.S. crude gained $1.04 to $100.83. Spot gold prices rose $31.50 to $1,747.30 an ounce.