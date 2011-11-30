* Coordinated central bank liquidity move boosts sentiment * Large gain in U.S. private payroll number also a booster * Worldwide stocks, oil rise after global banking effort * Benchmark U.S. bond yield at highest in over two weeks By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Nov 30 Global stocks and the euro rallied on Wednesday after the world's leading central banks acted jointly to ensure financial markets rocked by the euro zone's escalating debt crisis have sufficient funding. The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and four other central banks agreed to cut the cost of existing dollar swap lines starting next Monday, essentially making it cheaper for cash-strapped European banks to borrow dollars.German bond yields fell and the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note slid a point in price. Ten-year German government bond yields were 3 basis points lower at 2.26 percent. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 20/32 in price to yield 2.05 percent. Oil prices were mixed. Brent crude fell 17 cents to $110.65 a barrel. U.S. crude gained 98 cents to $100.77. Spot gold prices rose $27.80 to $1,743.60 an ounce.