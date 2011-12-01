* World stocks up, U.S. stocks rise slightly * Euro gains, Spain's government bond yields fall * U.S. Treasury prices fall NEW YORK, Dec 1 World stocks edged higher while the euro gained for a fourth day on Thursday as a Spanish debt sale saw good demand, keeping up hopes that the euro zone debt crisis may be contained. Stocks and other riskier assets were bolstered on Wednesday after the world's six major central banks said they would cut the cost of existing dollar swap lines and arrange bilateral swaps to provide liquidity for other currencies.U.S. government debt prices fell. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 18/32 in price, with the yield at 2.133 percent.