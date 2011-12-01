* World stocks up, U.S. stocks edge lower * Euro gains, Spain's government bond yields fall * U.S. Treasury prices fall; gold prices up By Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK, Dec 1 World stocks edged higher while the euro gained for a fourth day on Thursday as a Spanish debt sale saw good demand, keeping hopes alive that the euro zone debt crisis may be contained. The gains follow a sharp rise in stocks and other riskier assets on Wednesday, when the world's six major central banks said they would cut the cost of existing dollar swap lines and arrange bilateral swaps to provide liquidity for other currencies.U.S. government debt prices fell. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 16/32 in price, with the yield at 2.09 percent. In the oil market, Brent crude was down as Goldman Sachs warned of a possible sharp drop in demand on increasing signs of economic slowdown in Europe. Brent crude fell $1.85 to $108.67 a barrel. Gold rose to a session peak of $1,754 per ounce before easing to $1,745.