* Stocks mostly down after Wednesday's rally * Euro gains, Spain's government bond yields fall * U.S. Treasury prices dip; gold prices near flat By Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK, Dec 1 Stocks on Thursday pulled back from a sharp rally the day before, when markets reacted to a liquidity move by the world's major central banks, while the euro gained for a fourth day. The move by the banks to offer cheap dollar loans for struggling European banks helped to soothe worries about a global financial crisis.Headlines out of Europe have caused much volatility in markets in recent months, with the region's debt crisis fueling worries the problems could escalate into a global financial crisis. U.S. government debt prices fell, with benchmark yields touching their highest level in nearly a month. Ten-year Treasury notes were down 4/32 in price, with the yield at 2.09 percent. In the oil market, Brent crude was down as Goldman Sachs warned of a possible sharp drop in demand on increasing signs of economic slowdown in Europe. Brent crude fell $1.85 to $108.67 a barrel. Gold prices were nearly flat after earlier rising to their highest in two weeks as the central banks' move gave investors confidence to cut their holdings of cash. Gold was trading at $1,745.54 an ounce by 1544 GMT, having risen to a session peak of $1,754 earlier,