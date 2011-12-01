* Stocks mostly down after Wednesday's rally
* Interbank lending rates fall for 1st time since July 22
* Euro gains, Spain's government bond yields fall
* U.S. Treasury prices dip; gold prices slip
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Dec 1 Stocks on Thursday pulled back
from a sharp rally the day before, when markets reacted to a
liquidity move by the world's major central banks, while the
euro gained for a fourth day.
The move by the banks to offer cheap dollar loans for
struggling European banks helped to soothe investor worries
about a global financial crisis.Headlines out of Europe have caused much volatility in
markets in recent months, with the region's debt crisis fueling
worries the problems could escalate into a global financial
crisis.
MONEY MARKET STRAIN
Some gauges of money market strain stayed near end-2008
levels. A substantive solution to the debt crisis is needed
before a return to more normal lending, analysts said.
U.S. government debt prices fell, with benchmark yields
touching their highest level in nearly a month. Ten-year
Treasury notes were down 11/32 in price, with the
yield at 2.11 percent.
In the oil market, Brent crude was down as Goldman Sachs warned of a possible sharp drop in demand on increasing
signs of economic slowdown in Europe. Brent crude fell
$1.49 to $109.03 a barrel.
Gold fell in light trade, snapping a three-day rally, as
the bullion market took a breather after the previous session's
sharp gains.
Gold prices were nearly flat after earlier rising to their
highest in two weeks as the central banks' move gave investors
confidence to cut their holdings of cash.
Gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,742.49 an ounce, having
earlier touched a two-week high of $1,754.