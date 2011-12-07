* Stocks rebound on lingering hopes over EU meet
* Euro slips in late trade as S&P puts EU on credit watch
* Commods down after risk-off, bonds up on safe-haven play
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Dec 7 U.S. stocks edged up on
Wednesday and the euro held steady against the dollar on
lingering hopes an EU summit can ease Europe's debt crisis.
But U.S. Treasuries rose as some investors remained
pessimistic about the summit, buying into safe-haven bonds.
Commodities saw a clearer risk-off trade, with oil, metals
and grains prices falling broadly.
Stocks were besieged by volatility from start to finish,
with razor-thin volumes exaggerating market moves. Wall
Street's S&P 500 index fell by up to 1 percent at one point,
before recovering more than half of the dip within minutes.
The choppy session followed gains in U.S. stocks since the
start of the week, built on the notion that the European Union
summit beginning Friday will create a more workable solution to
the bloc's debt crisis.
"I think the hopes (for a deal in the summit) are certainly
still there. There's a belief in the marketplace that the euro
zone doesn't have a death wish," said Art Hogan, managing
director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 46.24
points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,196.37. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index was up 2.54 points, or 0.20 percent, at
1,261.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.35
points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,649.21.
Since reaching a closing low on Nov. 25, the S&P 500 had
risen almost 9 percent through Wednesday on hopes for a
credible outcome to the summit.
"We'll probably keep seeing volatility until we see the
plan, and if it disappoints we could drop 2 or 3 percent," said
James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Expectations on the summit have been high, with investors
hoping it will help stave off a broader downgrade of European
nations by Standard & Poors.
French officials had said earlier this week that French and
German leaders will not leave the summit until a "powerful"
deal was reached.
But a German government official discounted such hopes on
Wednesday, saying Berlin was getting increasingly pessimistic
about the summit.
Standard & Poors cautioned on Monday that it had 15 of the
euro zone's 17 members on a credit watch for a potential
downgrade. On Wednesday, the rating agency said it may lower
the EU's AAA long-term issuer rating, if it cuts the current
AAA ratings in one or more member states.
"Any reticence on the part of Germany is going to be viewed
as a setback," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at
Harris Private Bank in Chicago.
Lazard's Hogan concurred with that. "In another time, the
market would be down much more than it is."
The euro held its ground against the dollar ,
even after Standard & Poor's also placed the European Union on
credit watch.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 16/32, with
the yield at 2.0296 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index for European stocks
finished down 0.1 percent loss, after rising 0.6 percent
earlier in the session.
Global equities, however, rebounded, with the MSCI world
stocks index up 0.4 percent after moving
between negative and positive territory.
Crude oil prices in London fell more than a dollar
to below $110 a barrel, pressured by the euro crisis and a
surprise jump in U.S. crude stockpiles.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed down $15 at $7,820 a tonne.
