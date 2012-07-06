LONDON, July 6 U.S. stock futures tumbled, government bond prices climbed and the euro fell to a five-week low on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired workers at a tepid pace last month.

The euro slid to $1.2362, down from the $1.2377 it traded at before the jobs report, marking a drop of 0.3 percent from the prior close.

U.S. stock index futures extended their decline while Treasuries prices rose and benchmark 10-year note yields fell to their lowest levels in four days at 1.57 percent.

The Labor Department said non-farm payrolls expanded by just 80,000 jobs in June, falling short of forecasts and little better than a revised May reading of 77,000.

Earlier, policy loosening by a trio of major central banks had failed to impress investors, pushing Spanish borrowing costs back up to unsustainable levels reached before last week's EU summit took measures designed to ease pressure on them.

Safe haven German Bund futures hit a session high and European shares fell further after the data, down 0.6 percent on the day, having been 0.2 percent lower beforehand.