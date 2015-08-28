LONDON Aug 28 After six years of QE, prepare
for QT.
Faith in the power of "quantitative easing" has prompted
central banks, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, to pump
trillions of dollars of stimulus into the global financial
system to cushion the impact of the 2007-08 market crisis and
recession.
This supply of liquidity continues to flow. The European
Central Bank has taken the baton from the Fed and is leading the
way with its 1 trillion euro ($1.1 trillion) bond-buying
programme that will run through September next year. The Bank of
Japan is also buying large quantities of bonds.
But a counter flow - call it "quantitative tightening" - is
gathering force as China sells foreign exchange reserves to
protect its economy and markets from the recent surge of capital
out of the country. Other emerging markets are following suit.
Analysts at Citi estimate that global FX reserves have been
depleted at an average pace of $59 billion a month in the past
year or so, and closer to $100 billion over the last few months.
A source at another large global bank said emerging market
central banks may have sold up to $200 billion of FX reserves
this month alone, of which $100-$150 billion likely came from
China.
"The potential for more China outflows is huge," said George
Saravelos, currency analyst at Deutsche Bank in London. "The
bottom line is that markets may fear QT has much more to go."
China is by far the world's biggest holder of FX reserves,
most of which is in dollar-denominated assets like U.S. Treasury
bills and bonds. At the end of June it had $3.69 trillion
compared with around $150 billion at the turn of the millennium.
But that has fallen steadily from a peak of almost $4
trillion a year ago. Some of that is down to exchange rate
fluctuations as the dollar has risen, but an increasingly
important driver recently is outright selling.
It's difficult to know with certainty how much and which
assets specifically China has sold, because the currency and
asset composition of its reserves is not disclosed.
Using International Monetary Fund currency reserves data as
a proxy, around two thirds will be in dollars. U.S. Treasury
data show that China holds $1.27 trillion of U.S. bills and
bonds, but analysts agree it is substantially more than that.
China and emerging markets led the build up in global FX
reserves following the 1997 Asian crisis to a peak of $12
trillion last year. This shielded them from the 2007-09 global
crisis, and looks like it is once again being deployed.
"China selling long Treasuries ????" Bill Gross, the widely
followed bond fund manager at Janus Capital, said on Twitter
during Wednesday's selloff in U.S. Treasuries.
The implications of China and others selling off their
Treasury holdings are potentially huge.
In isolation, a reserves drop the equivalent to 1 percent of
U.S. GDP (around $178 billion) would lead to a rise of 15-35
basis points in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, Citi said,
citing a range of academic studies.
Yang Zhao, Chief China Economist at Nomura, estimates that
the People's Bank of China sold close to $100 billion of FX
reserves in July, and again in August.
"Our calculation for capital outflow for July is $90
billion. But during July the exchange rate was unchanged,
suggesting the PBOC sold a lot of FX ... close to $100 billion,"
Yang said in a briefing with journalists last week.
"After a 3 percent depreciation the PBOC tried to defend the
renminbi and they started to intervene very aggressively. So I
would say in August it would (also) be very close to $100
billion."
Plunging commodity prices and fears over growth prospects,
particularly in China, have sparked a rush for the emerging
market exits. Figures from CrossBorder Capital, a research and
money management firm in London, suggests capital flight from
emerging markets in the past year is almost $1 trillion, of
which more than $750 billion has come out of China.
This has forced many emerging market central banks to dip
into their reserves to manage the fall in their currencies and
stop it from turning into an even more savage rout.
But fears of intensifying global "currency wars" have been
stoked by China's devaluation of the yuan earlier this month,
renewed slides across global EM exchange rates and subsequent
devaluations of the Vietnamese dong and Kazakh tenge.
